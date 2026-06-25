Honor X80 Pro Max was launched earlier this week in India with an 11,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It is advertised to deliver up to 42 days of standby time on a single charge. Now, a fresh leak suggests that another massive battery phone is in development. If this leak turns out to be true, this upcoming phone would rank among the highest-capacity batteries ever used in a mainstream smartphone. It is said to be in an early stage of development before final validation and testing.

What We Know About Honor's 14,000mAh Battery Phone

As per a Weibo post by prominent tipster Digital Chat Station, a brand is preparing to launch a smartphone with a massive 14,000mAh battery. The tipster has not revealed the manufacturer explicitly, but the post includes an emoji associated with Honor, suggesting that the company could be behind the large battery.

In the follow-up comments, the tipster states that this mysterious phone will weigh around 220 grams. If accurate, that would make it only slightly heavier than the Honor X80 Pro Max, which weighs 203g. This smartphone is said to be in the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase, which indicates that it is still far from launch.

The 14,000mAh battery phone is likely to set a new benchmark for battery capacity in mainstream smartphones. This would surpass the 11,000mAh battery of Honor X80 Pro Max. This capacity could enable up to three to four days of usage on a single charge.

The Honor X80 Pro Max is advertised to deliver up to 33.5 hours of standby time and up to 73.7 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It is also said to offer 23.9 hours of talk time, 21.3 hours of gaming, and 18 hours of navigation time on a single charge.

Recently, smartphone companies have been increasingly pushing battery sizes beyond the usual 5,000mAh to 6,000mAh range. Realme's P4 Power 5G was launched with a 10,001mAh battery. Honor's Win and Win RT phones also came with a 10,000mAh battery.