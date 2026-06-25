Technology News
English Edition

Honor Could Be Developing a Smartphone With a Massive 14,000mAh Battery

The upcoming smartphone is said to weigh around 220 grams.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2026 18:40 IST
Honor Could Be Developing a Smartphone With a Massive 14,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X80 Pro Max is advertised to deliver up to 33.5 hours of standby time on a single charge

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Another massive battery phone is in development
  • The 14,000mAh battery phone is likely to set a new benchmark for battery
  • Realme's P4 Power 5G was launched with a 10,001mAh battery
Advertisement

Honor X80 Pro Max was launched earlier this week in India with an 11,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It is advertised to deliver up to 42 days of standby time on a single charge. Now, a fresh leak suggests that another massive battery phone is in development. If this leak turns out to be true, this upcoming phone would rank among the highest-capacity batteries ever used in a mainstream smartphone. It is said to be in an early stage of development before final validation and testing.

What We Know About Honor's 14,000mAh Battery Phone

As per a Weibo post by prominent tipster Digital Chat Station, a brand is preparing to launch a smartphone with a massive 14,000mAh battery. The tipster has not revealed the manufacturer explicitly, but the post includes an emoji associated with Honor, suggesting that the company could be behind the large battery.

VoltHonor X80 Pro Max Discussion
Explore More...

In the follow-up comments, the tipster states that this mysterious phone will weigh around 220 grams. If accurate, that would make it only slightly heavier than the Honor X80 Pro Max, which weighs 203g. This smartphone is said to be in the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase, which indicates that it is still far from launch.

The 14,000mAh battery phone is likely to set a new benchmark for battery capacity in mainstream smartphones. This would surpass the 11,000mAh battery of Honor X80 Pro Max. This capacity could enable up to three to four days of usage on a single charge.

The Honor X80 Pro Max is advertised to deliver up to 33.5 hours of standby time and up to 73.7 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It is also said to offer 23.9 hours of talk time, 21.3 hours of gaming, and 18 hours of navigation time on a single charge. 

Recently, smartphone companies have been increasingly pushing battery sizes beyond the usual 5,000mAh to 6,000mAh range. Realme's P4 Power 5G was launched with a 10,001mAh battery. Honor's Win and Win RT phones also came with a 10,000mAh battery.

Honor X80 Pro Max

Honor X80 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 11000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,788 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X80 Pro Max, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Polish Exchange Kanga Granted MiCA Licence in Latvia, Set to Offer Services Across Europe

Related Stories

Honor Could Be Developing a Smartphone With a Massive 14,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4b Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Lava Smart 4 Plus Launched in India With a 6.75-Inch Display: See Price
  3. Oppo Reno 16 Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Raja Shivaji, Gram Chikitsalay S2, Avatar Fire and Ash, and More
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Launched in India With 52dB ANC, 54-Hour Battery Life
  6. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Debuts With a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Launched With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, 6.7-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
  2. Android 17 QPR1 Beta 5 Update Reportedly Includes Hints of a New iOS-Like Wallpaper Shuffle Feature
  3. Honor Could Be Developing a Smartphone With a Massive 14,000mAh Battery
  4. Polish Exchange Kanga Granted MiCA Licence in Latvia, Set to Offer Services Across Europe
  5. iPhone Ultra 2 Tipped to Sport a Wider Display Than Apple’s First Foldable Phone
  6. Vivo Y05e Listing on Google Play Console Confirms Smartphone's Key Specifications: Report
  7. Binance Withdraws MiCA Filing Submitted in Greece, Days Ahead of MiCA Deadline
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Gets Listed on BIS Database
  9. Sony Starts Marketing Push for GTA 6, Says Game Will 'Play Best' on PS5
  10. Lava Smart 4 Plus Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.75-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »