Huawei Pura X Max was launched in China on Monday by the tech firm as its first wide-folding handset. The handset was unveiled during the company's April 2026 launch event, along with the Huawei Pura 90 series, Huawei Watch Fit 5 lineup, and the Huawei Watch Buds 2. The foldable phone is slated to go on sale in the country later this week via the company's online store. It is offered in five colour options, and will be available for purchase in four RAM and storage configurations. Huawei's proprietary Kirin 9030 Pro chipset powers the foldable, which has been paired with a 5,300mAh battery.

Huawei Pura X Max Price, Availability

The Huawei Pura X Max is priced at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000) in China for the base variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 11,999 (about Rs. 1,64,000) and CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,77,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 13,999 (about Rs. 1,91,000).

The wide-folding handset is set to go on sale in China on April 25 via the Huawei China online store. The Huawei Pura X Max is offered in Interstellar Blue, Olive Gold, Phantom Black, Vibrant Orange, and Zero Degree White (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Huawei Pura X Max Specifications, Features

The Huawei Pura X Max is a dual SIM foldable phone that runs on HarmonyOS 6.1. The phone sports a 7.7-inch (2,584 × 1,828 pixels) LTPO 2.0 Flexible OLED, offering up to 120Hz of adaptive refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, 1,440Hz PWM dimming, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. On the outside, the foldable boasts a 5.4-inch (1,848 × 1,264 pixels) second-generation Kunlun OLED display, with up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, while offering the same features as the foldable screen.

Powering the new Huawei Pura X Max is Huawei's proprietary Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, which is claimed to offer 25 percent enhanced CPU performance, 40 percent better GPU performance, and 70 percent improved NPU performance, compared to the Huawei Pura X's Kirin 9020 SoC. The foldable also features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It also ships with IP58 + IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Huawei Pura X Max carries a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter, with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/4.0 and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) periscope telephoto camera with OIS and up to 100x digital zoom, along with a 12.5-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset gets an 8-megapixel (2.2) camera on the foldable display and an 8-megapixel (f/2.4) shooter on the cover display.

The Huawei Pura X Max is backed by a 5,300mAh battery, with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It also features support for 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 6, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity.

The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an IR blaster, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, a hall sensor, a barometer, a gyroscope, an e-compass, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and a colour temperature sensor. It measures 120x85x11.2mm in the folded state and 120x166.5x5.2mm when unfolded. The phone weighs about 229g.