Vivo launched two new smartphones in China on Friday. They include the Vivo X Fold 2 and the Vivo X Flip, adding to the company's foldable range. In a year that has seen multiple foldables launch within the first few months, the Vivo foldables were highly anticipated. Reports and leaks about the phones did the rounds in the weeks leading up to their launch. The phones each debuted in two storage configuration options and three colour variants each. They will be available for sale in China soon.

Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip price, availability

Offered in Shadow Black, China Red and Azure Blue colour options, the 12GB RAM + 256GB starage variant of the Vivo X Fold 2 is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500), while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is marked at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,19,400).

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Vivo X Flip is available at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,600), and the 12GB RAM + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 80,000). The X Flip is available in Diamond Black, Ling Purple and Silk Gold colour options.

Both Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Flip will be available for purchase in China starting April 28. Vivo has not made any confirmations about the models' Indian or global release.

Vivo X Fold 2 specifications, features

Featuring an 8.03-inch E6 AMOLED LTPO inner display, the Vivo X Fold 2 has a resolution of 2,160 x 1,916 pixels, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits. This inner display panel also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The outer screen of the Vivo X Fold 2 features a 6.53-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,520 × 1,080 pixels, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits. This outer display comes with a SCHOTT UTG glass cover.

Booting Android 13 out-of-the-box with OriginOS 3 on top, the Vivo X Fold 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage.

The triple rear camera unit of the new Vivo Fold handset includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMCX866 primary with OIS support and a Zeiss T* lens coating, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The 16-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the outer display panel. The model also comes equipped with Vivo's in-house imaging chip V2.

The Vivo X Fold 2 packs a 4,800mAh battery unit with 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging support. For security, both inside and outer display panels come with a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone also offers dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.3 LE, GPS, and NFC connectivity. It comes with a USB Type-C port and a stereo speaker setup.

Vivo X Flip specifications, features

The inner display of the Vivo X Flip sports a 6.74-inch Full HD+ (2,520 × 1,080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and high-frequency PWM dimming of 1,920Hz. The outer 3-inch AMOLED screen comes with a resolution of 682 x 422 pixels, a refresh rate of 60Hz and it has curved edges.

This smaller display panel on the Vivo Flip handset can be used for music playback, easy camera, quick chatbox viewing and more. With a mirror application opening feature, users can access several apps on the outer, smaller screen without opening the inner display. With a TUV Rhineland certification the phone claims to have a folding life of 5,00,000 times.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Vivo X Fold comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 internal storage. It runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo X Flip includes a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The 32-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the inner display panel.

The Vivo X Flip comes with a 4,400mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.3 LE, and GPS connectivity and comes with a USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.