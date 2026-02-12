Technology News
Honor X6d Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,260mAh Battery: Price, Features

The Honor X6d comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with thick bezels.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2026 12:56 IST
Honor X6d Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,260mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X6d is listed in Midnight Black and Ocean Cyan shades

Highlights
  • Honor X6d costs AED 509 (roughly Rs. 12,600) for the 4GB + 256GB option
  • The phone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 with 4GB RAM
  • Honor X6d includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera
Honor has expanded its budget 5G lineup with the quiet launch of the Honor X6d in the UAE. Closely mirroring the Honor Play 60A that debuted in China late last year, the new model brings similar entry-level specifications to another market. The Honor X6d offers a 6.75-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 50-megapixel rear camera. It is also equipped with a 5,260mAh battery.

Honor X6d Price, Availability

The Honor X6d is priced at AED 509 (roughly Rs. 12,600) in the UAE for the 4GB + 256GB variant listed through the online retailer Jumbo.ae. The phone is available in Midnight Black and Ocean Cyan colour options. The company has yet to reveal any plans to bring the handset to other regions, including India.

Honor X6d Specifications, Features

The Honor X6d comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen. It is powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Support for expandable storage has not been confirmed. It runs on Android 15 with MagicOS 9 on top out of the box.

For cameras, the Honor X6d features a 50-megapixel main rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, which supports video recording up to 1080p at 30fps. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Honor X6d packs a 5,260mAh battery, but charging specifications are not yet known. The phone supports dual SIM connectivity, while other obvious features like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are not listed on the website but are most likely supported.

In terms of design, the Honor X6d has thick bezels and a centred water drop-style notch for the selfie camera at the front. The back features a square camera module in the top-left corner, featuring two large circular cutouts and an LED flash, with a glossy contrast against the matte rear panel. The phone also has flat sides, with the power and volume buttons placed on the right edge.

Honor X6d

Honor X6d

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5260mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

Further reading: Honor X6d, Honor X6d Price, Honor X6d Launch, Honor X6d Features, Honor
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of India Launch
