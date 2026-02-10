Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic 9 Series Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade Over Magic 8 Models

Honor Magic 9 Series Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade Over Magic 8 Models

Last year's Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro models are equipped with 7,000mAh and 7,200mAh batteries.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 18:58 IST
Honor Magic 9 Series Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade Over Magic 8 Models

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro features a triple rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Magic 9 could include at least two models
  • Honor Magic 8 was launched in China in October 2025
  • Honor Magic 8 series supports 80W wireless fast charging
Advertisement

Honor Magic 8 was launched in China by the smartphone maker in October 2025, along with the Honor Magic 8 Pro. Both handsets are powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Now, the tech firm could be preparing to launch the successor to its flagship lineup, as leaks regarding the purported Honor Magic 9 series have started surfacing online. While the company has yet to confirm the launch, a tipster claims that the lineup, which might include at least two models, will feature significantly larger batteries.

Honor Magic 9 Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), on Weibo, has leaked the battery capacities of two rumoured flagship smartphones, which could be launched as part of the Chinese tech firm's Honor Magic 9 series. The leaker claims that one of the models in the rumoured lineup will be backed by an 8,000mAh battery, while the other could be equipped with a 9,000mAh cell. It is worth noting that the launch of the Honor Magic 9 series is yet to be confirmed by the company. Hence, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Other details about the handsets, including the chipsets, pricing, camera configuration, design, and colourways, remain under wraps. However, if this turns out to be true, the purported Honor Magic 9 series phones would launch with significantly larger batteries than their predecessors. For context, the Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro are backed by 7,000mAh and 7,200mAh batteries, respectively.

To recap, Honor launched the Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro in China in October 2025 at starting prices of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 55,000) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 70,200) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

Both phones feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets and 80W wireless fast charging support. While the standard model ships with 90W wired fast charging, the Pro model supports 120W wired fast charging.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro also carries a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. Honor has also equipped the smartphone with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic 9, Honor Magic 9 Specifications, Honor Magic 9 Series, Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Databricks CEO Reportedly Highlights Existential Risk to SaaS Days After IT Market Crash
Honor Magic 9 Series Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade Over Magic 8 Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With This 1.5K AMOLED Display
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked
  3. Playground Games Details New Forza Horizon 6 Features
  4. Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With Android 16 and This MediaTek Chip
  5. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  6. Arc Raiders' Update 1.15.0 Adds New Event, Map Condition and Cosmetics
  7. Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM
  8. iPhone 17e Leak Suggests That It's Going to Look a Lot Like the iPhone 16eâ
  9. Google Pixel 10a Listed on Retailer Websites With Pricing, Colour Options
  10. Nuuk Ren Pro Vacuum Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Arc Raiders' Update 1.15.0 Adds New Event, Map Condition and Cosmetics
  2. Realme 16 Pro, Realme 15 Price in India to Be Hiked From February 11 Due to Rising Component Costs: Report
  3. Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM
  4. Honor Magic 9 Series Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade Over Magic 8 Models
  5. Databricks CEO Reportedly Highlights Existential Risk to SaaS Days After IT Market Crash
  6. iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x Launch Appears Imminent as Both Handsets Visit China’s 3C Certification Database
  7. Google Pixel 10a Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed via Retail Listings Ahead of February 18 Launch
  8. Anthropic Sues Anthropic? AI Startup’s India Ambitions Face Legal Challenge Over Brand Confusion: Report
  9. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Custom App Icons and Themes Tied to Premium Subscription
  10. Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, Android 16
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »