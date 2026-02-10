Honor Magic 8 was launched in China by the smartphone maker in October 2025, along with the Honor Magic 8 Pro. Both handsets are powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Now, the tech firm could be preparing to launch the successor to its flagship lineup, as leaks regarding the purported Honor Magic 9 series have started surfacing online. While the company has yet to confirm the launch, a tipster claims that the lineup, which might include at least two models, will feature significantly larger batteries.

Honor Magic 9 Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), on Weibo, has leaked the battery capacities of two rumoured flagship smartphones, which could be launched as part of the Chinese tech firm's Honor Magic 9 series. The leaker claims that one of the models in the rumoured lineup will be backed by an 8,000mAh battery, while the other could be equipped with a 9,000mAh cell. It is worth noting that the launch of the Honor Magic 9 series is yet to be confirmed by the company. Hence, these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Other details about the handsets, including the chipsets, pricing, camera configuration, design, and colourways, remain under wraps. However, if this turns out to be true, the purported Honor Magic 9 series phones would launch with significantly larger batteries than their predecessors. For context, the Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro are backed by 7,000mAh and 7,200mAh batteries, respectively.

To recap, Honor launched the Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro in China in October 2025 at starting prices of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 55,000) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 70,200) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

Both phones feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets and 80W wireless fast charging support. While the standard model ships with 90W wired fast charging, the Pro model supports 120W wired fast charging.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro also carries a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. Honor has also equipped the smartphone with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.