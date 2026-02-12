Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Seen in Leaked Renders That Give Us Yet Another Look at All Three Models

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Seen in Leaked Renders That Give Us Yet Another Look at All Three Models

Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy S26 series will go on sale in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung's online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2026 12:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Seen in Leaked Renders That Give Us Yet Another Look at All Three Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might feature a hole punch display cutout

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a Snapdragon chip
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 might launch with an Exynos 2600 SoC
  • The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place later this month
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event is scheduled to take place later this month. During the launch event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Ahead of its much-anticipated global debut, the renders of the three phones in the Galaxy S26 series have surfaced online, revealing their design in greater detail. The purported Galaxy S26 Ultra renders also reveal the design of the S Pen stylus. Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process, is expected to power the Plus and the standard model, while the Ultra variant is expected to ship with a Snapdragon chip.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design, Features (Expected)

Tech blog YTechB has published new design renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, revealing details about the design of the three models. The entire series is shown to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, which we've also seen in earlier leaks.

samsung galaxy s26 series renders ytechb inline Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is shown to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module.
Photo Credit: YTECHB

 

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appears with a quad rear camera unit, with one sensor placed outside the camera island along with the LED flash, unlike the standard and plus models, which might feature three cameras on the back.

On the front, the handsets might feature a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera, while also boasting relatively thin bezels. The Galaxy S26 series could feature flat metal frames, with a power button and volume controls placed on the right side.

Additionally, the leaked renders also provide details about the Samsung Galaxy Ultra's S Pen stylus. Previous leaks suggest that the tech giant has repositioned the S Pen slot to the phone's corner. Consequently, it is shown to feature a slightly curved top, unlike its predecessor. It might also launch with a thinner stylus tip and an unspecified button.

We already know that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which is set to take place on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. The smartphones are teased to be available for purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung India online store.

This year's flagship Galaxy S series phone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. Meanwhile, the GalaxyS26 and Galaxy S26+ could be equipped with the company's Exynos 2600 SoC, which uses a 2nm process.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Design, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Design, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design, Samsung Galaxy S26 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OpenAI Upgrades Deep Research in ChatGPT With More Controls, Full-Screen Viewer
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Seen in Leaked Renders That Give Us Yet Another Look at All Three Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Qualcomm Hints That Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Feature a Snapdragon SoC
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Kohrra Season 2, Bandwaale, Baby Girl, and More
  4. Apple's Latest iPhone Update Makes It Easier to Switch from an Android
  5. Xiaomi 18 Could Feature a Larger Display, Upgraded Telephoto Camera
  6. Here's When the Infinix Note Edge 5G Will Finally Be Launched in India
  7. Sony WF-1000XM6 Spotted in Comparison Images With These Design Changes
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Renders Give Us Another Look at All Three Models
  9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Suggests Big Battery Upgrade Over the Find X8 Ultra
  10. These Brands Are Among the First to Bring Ads to ChatGPT
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Launches New Wallets to Let AI Agents Access and Trade Cryptocurrency
  2. Scarpetta OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Nicole Kidman Starrer Online?
  3. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Now Available for Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Hints at Notable Battery Upgrade Over Find X8 Ultra
  5. Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Feature Larger 6.4-inch Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  6. Adobe, Audible, Ford and Others Team Up With OpenAI to Show Ads in ChatGPT
  7. Infinix Note Edge 5G India Launch Date Announced, Flipkart Availability Confirmed: See Expected Specs
  8. Vivo X300 Max Listed on 3C Database; Various Key Features, Launch Timeline Leaked
  9. Microsoft Announces Windows 11 Baseline Security Mode to Limit Unsigned Apps and Drivers
  10. Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Will Feature a Snapdragon Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »