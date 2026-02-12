Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event is scheduled to take place later this month. During the launch event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Ahead of its much-anticipated global debut, the renders of the three phones in the Galaxy S26 series have surfaced online, revealing their design in greater detail. The purported Galaxy S26 Ultra renders also reveal the design of the S Pen stylus. Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process, is expected to power the Plus and the standard model, while the Ultra variant is expected to ship with a Snapdragon chip.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Design, Features (Expected)

Tech blog YTechB has published new design renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, revealing details about the design of the three models. The entire series is shown to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, which we've also seen in earlier leaks.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is shown to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module.

Photo Credit: YTECHB

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appears with a quad rear camera unit, with one sensor placed outside the camera island along with the LED flash, unlike the standard and plus models, which might feature three cameras on the back.

On the front, the handsets might feature a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera, while also boasting relatively thin bezels. The Galaxy S26 series could feature flat metal frames, with a power button and volume controls placed on the right side.

Additionally, the leaked renders also provide details about the Samsung Galaxy Ultra's S Pen stylus. Previous leaks suggest that the tech giant has repositioned the S Pen slot to the phone's corner. Consequently, it is shown to feature a slightly curved top, unlike its predecessor. It might also launch with a thinner stylus tip and an unspecified button.

We already know that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which is set to take place on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. The smartphones are teased to be available for purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung India online store.

This year's flagship Galaxy S series phone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. Meanwhile, the GalaxyS26 and Galaxy S26+ could be equipped with the company's Exynos 2600 SoC, which uses a 2nm process.