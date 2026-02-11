Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Lineup to Be Available in India via Amazon, Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to include the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 16:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Lineup to Be Available in India via Amazon, Flipkart

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series will succeed last year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 might feature an Exynos 2600 chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy S26+ could carry a triple rear camera setup
  • The company has yet to reveal the names of the devices
Samsung recently announced that its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will take place in the fourth week of February in San Francisco, California. During the event, the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch its latest flagship devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy 4 Pro. Now, dedicated microsites for the Galaxy Unpacked event are live on two e-commerce platforms in India, indicating that the devices will be available for purchase in India via their websites, along with the company's online store. While Samsung has yet to reveal other details, the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series have already surfaced online.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event Landing Pages on Amazon, Flipkart

Two dedicated microsites for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event are now live in India on Amazon. While one microsite belongs to the new Galaxy smartphones, the other is for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4. Separately, a dedicated microsite on Flipkart is also live for the Galaxy Unpacked event, allowing customers to pre-reseve their next “Galaxy AI” device.

samsung galaxy unpacked microsites amazon flipkart inline Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event

Amazon and Flipkart are allowing users to pre-reserve the upcoming "Galaxy AI" devices.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon, Flipkart

 

This suggests that the purported Samsung Galaxy S26 series will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and Flipkart, while the Buds 4 series will go on sale through Amazon, apart from the Samsung India online store. While the company has yet to confirm the names of the phones, the microsite on Amazon does confirm the presence of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Samsung recently announced that its Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will be held on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. The company has scheduled a livestream to broadcast the event on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company's YouTube channel. People can pre-reserve their spot to get the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass for Rs. 999 in India, which will allow customers to avail benefits worth Rs. 2,699.

Other details about the upcoming devices remain under wraps. Previously, reports have highlighted that the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It is said to carry a quad rear camera setup, the same as its predecessor. It might sport a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Updates Search Tools to Simplify Removal of Non-Consensual Explicit Images

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Lineup to Be Available in India via Amazon, Flipkart
