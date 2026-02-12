Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Reportedly Working on a Claude Cowork Like Feature for iOS

Anthropic Reportedly Working on a Claude Cowork-Like Feature for iOS

Evidence of a new feature dubbed Tasks was found within Claude’s mobile app.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 February 2026 13:13 IST
Anthropic Reportedly Working on a Claude Cowork-Like Feature for iOS

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Claude Task could reportedly also control browser-based actions

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tasks is said to be similar to Claude Cowork
  • Claude Cowork is an AI-powered desktop automation tool
  • The Tasks feature was not spotted in Claude’s Android app
Advertisement

Anthropic is reportedly working on a new feature for Claude's mobile app. As per the report, the feature is dubbed Claude Tasks, and it is said to be focused on automation. The new feature is reportedly similar to Claude Cowork, the company's automation tool for desktop. Tasks was reportedly spotted in the iOS version of the app, but it might also be developed for Android at a later time. The artificial intelligence (AI) tool is said to allow users to set up lightweight automation on their device and enable cross-platform automation by connecting with Claude Cowork.

Anthropic Reportedly Developing Claude Tasks

According to a TestingCatalog report, Anthropic is planning to expand Claude Cowork's automation capabilities to smartphones via a new ‘Tasks' feature. The publication found the tool in a recent iOS build of the Claude app via new user interface (UI) traces. The evidence reveals a new entry in the app menu dubbed Tasks, as well as a dedicated Tasks page.

It is said that the naming convention and iconography of the new feature is similar to Claude Cowork, hinting that its functionality could also be similar. Additionally, its description reportedly mentions that it can be used to set up repeatable actions with a single prompt, which also hints towards Claude Cowork-like use cases.

Strings of code uncovered by the publication mention broader capabilities, such as the ability to operate a browser. Notably, it appears Anthropic is only planning this feature for iOS. It is unclear if the feature will also become available on Android at a later time.

Based on the information, it appears that the tool will serve two purposes. First, it brings AI-powered agentic automation to smartphones, allowing even those who do not actively or regularly use a desktop to access device-wide automation. However, the full scope of Claude Tasks is unclear, given that permissions in iOS and Android work differently compared to those on a Windows desktop.

Second, the feature also expands Claude Cowork to more devices, which could later become the key to introducing cross-platform and cross-device automation. However, it should be mentioned that none of the abovementioned information has been announced by Anthropic, and until it is released officially, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Claude Task, Claude Cowork, iOS, Anthropic, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor X6d Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,260mAh Battery: Price, Features
Anthropic Reportedly Working on a Claude Cowork-Like Feature for iOS
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's Latest iPhone Update Makes It Easier to Switch from an Android
  2. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Sony WF-1000XM6 Spotted in Comparison Images With These Design Changes
  4. Honor X6d Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,260mAh Battery
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Renders Give Us Another Look at All Three Models
  6. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Listed on UAE's TDRA Database, Might Launch Soon
  7. Xiaomi 18, Vivo X500 Launch Timelines, Chip Details Leaked Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Says Russia Attempted to ‘Fully Block’ Service Months After Partial Ban
  2. Anthropic Reportedly Working on a Claude Cowork-Like Feature for iOS
  3. Honor X6d Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,260mAh Battery: Price, Features
  4. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Seen in Leaked Renders That Give Us Yet Another Look at All Three Models
  6. OpenAI Upgrades Deep Research in ChatGPT With More Controls, Full-Screen Viewer
  7. Microsoft Reportedly Considering Merging Game Pass Premium and PC Game Pass Tiers
  8. Threads Rolls Out ‘Dear Algo’ Feature That Lets Users Shape and Control Their Feed
  9. Xiaomi 18 Series, Vivo X500 Lineup Launch Timelines, Chipsets Tipped Months Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  10. Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Launch Without Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chip Due to High Cost
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »