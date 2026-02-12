Anthropic Reportedly Working on a Claude Cowork-Like Feature for iOS

Anthropic is reportedly working on a new feature for Claude's mobile app. As per the report, the feature is dubbed Claude Tasks, and it is said to be focused on automation. The new feature is reportedly similar to Claude Cowork, the company's automation tool for desktop. Tasks was reportedly spotted in the iOS version of the app, but it might also be developed for Android at a later time. The artificial intelligence (AI) tool is said to allow users to set up lightweight automation on their device and enable cross-platform automation by connecting with Claude Cowork.

Anthropic Reportedly Developing Claude Tasks

According to a TestingCatalog report, Anthropic is planning to expand Claude Cowork's automation capabilities to smartphones via a new ‘Tasks' feature. The publication found the tool in a recent iOS build of the Claude app via new user interface (UI) traces. The evidence reveals a new entry in the app menu dubbed Tasks, as well as a dedicated Tasks page.

Anthropic is working on Tasks mode for Claude mobile apps.



Mobile Cowork is coming 👀 pic.twitter.com/lDkQzpZ9fs — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) February 9, 2026

It is said that the naming convention and iconography of the new feature is similar to Claude Cowork, hinting that its functionality could also be similar. Additionally, its description reportedly mentions that it can be used to set up repeatable actions with a single prompt, which also hints towards Claude Cowork-like use cases.

Strings of code uncovered by the publication mention broader capabilities, such as the ability to operate a browser. Notably, it appears Anthropic is only planning this feature for iOS. It is unclear if the feature will also become available on Android at a later time.

Based on the information, it appears that the tool will serve two purposes. First, it brings AI-powered agentic automation to smartphones, allowing even those who do not actively or regularly use a desktop to access device-wide automation. However, the full scope of Claude Tasks is unclear, given that permissions in iOS and Android work differently compared to those on a Windows desktop.

Second, the feature also expands Claude Cowork to more devices, which could later become the key to introducing cross-platform and cross-device automation. However, it should be mentioned that none of the abovementioned information has been announced by Anthropic, and until it is released officially, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.