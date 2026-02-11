Nothing appears to be moving closer to unveiling the Phone 4a Pro, as the handset has reportedly surfaced on the UAE's TDRA certification database. The latest listing adds to a growing trail of approvals and leaks pointing to an imminent launch for the Phone 4a series. With Nothing already teasing its next product announcement expected in early March, the upcoming mid-range lineup is tipped to bring hardware upgrades, refreshed design elements, and potentially higher pricing as component costs continue to rise.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro TDRA Approval Fuels Early March Launch Speculation

The upcoming Nothing Phone 4a Pro has now appeared (via Xpertpick) on the UAE's TDRA certification database, indicating that the handset is moving closer to its launch in the region as well as other global markets. The approval listing includes a Nothing smartphone with the model number A069.

Previous certification sightings have linked this model number to the Phone 4a Pro. This comes shortly after both the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro were spotted on Europe's EEC database, strengthening signs that the devices could be unveiled soon. Notably, the standard Nothing Phone 4a with the model number A069 was seen on the TDRA website last month.

Earlier leaks suggest the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro could launch globally in early March, possibly on March 5. The lineup is expected to bring UFS 3.1 storage, a refreshed design, a slight battery upgrade, and Snapdragon power. The upcoming handsets may launch in black, white, blue, and pink colour options. The Pro variant is also tipped to support eSIM connectivity and offer a top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The price of the Nothing Phone 4a series is also expected to rise. Earlier this year, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said AI-driven RAM price spikes are pushing up phone costs, forcing brands to raise prices or cut specs, and the company may increase prices as high memory and UFS 3.1 costs stay elevated into 2026.

In India, the Nothing Phone 3a starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs. 24,999. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro begins at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Its 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 29,999 with 8GB RAM and Rs. 31,999 with 12GB RAM.