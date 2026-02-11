Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 4a Pro Inches Closer to Launch as Smartphone Surfaces on UAE's TDRA Certification Database

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Inches Closer to Launch as Smartphone Surfaces on UAE's TDRA Certification Database

Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro could be launched in global markets in March.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 16:06 IST
Nothing Phone 4a Pro Inches Closer to Launch as Smartphone Surfaces on UAE's TDRA Certification Database

Nothing Phone 4a Pro may cost more than the Nothing Phone 3a (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Model number A069 linked again to the Nothing Phone 4a Pro
  • Phone 4a series spotted earlier on Europe’s EEC certification site
  • Phone 4a Pro may bring UFS 3.1 storage, Snapdragon power, and eSIM
Advertisement

Nothing appears to be moving closer to unveiling the Phone 4a Pro, as the handset has reportedly surfaced on the UAE's TDRA certification database. The latest listing adds to a growing trail of approvals and leaks pointing to an imminent launch for the Phone 4a series. With Nothing already teasing its next product announcement expected in early March, the upcoming mid-range lineup is tipped to bring hardware upgrades, refreshed design elements, and potentially higher pricing as component costs continue to rise.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro TDRA Approval Fuels Early March Launch Speculation

The upcoming Nothing Phone 4a Pro has now appeared (via Xpertpick) on the UAE's TDRA certification database, indicating that the handset is moving closer to its launch in the region as well as other global markets. The approval listing includes a Nothing smartphone with the model number A069.

Previous certification sightings have linked this model number to the Phone 4a Pro. This comes shortly after both the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro were spotted on Europe's EEC database, strengthening signs that the devices could be unveiled soon. Notably, the standard Nothing Phone 4a with the model number A069 was seen on the TDRA website last month.

Earlier leaks suggest the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro could launch globally in early March, possibly on March 5. The lineup is expected to bring UFS 3.1 storage, a refreshed design, a slight battery upgrade, and Snapdragon power. The upcoming handsets may launch in black, white, blue, and pink colour options. The Pro variant is also tipped to support eSIM connectivity and offer a top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The price of the Nothing Phone 4a series is also expected to rise. Earlier this year, Nothing CEO Carl Pei said AI-driven RAM price spikes are pushing up phone costs, forcing brands to raise prices or cut specs, and the company may increase prices as high memory and UFS 3.1 costs stay elevated into 2026.

In India, the Nothing Phone 3a starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs. 24,999. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro begins at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Its 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 29,999 with 8GB RAM and Rs. 31,999 with 12GB RAM.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Series, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Will Equip Select Note 60 Series Models With Snapdragon Chips for the First Time

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Inches Closer to Launch as Smartphone Surfaces on UAE's TDRA Certification Database
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pricing, Specs Leak As Galaxy Unpacked Nears
  2. Google's Pixel 10a Store Page Mentions FaceTime Calls, But There's a Catch
  3. Google Maps' New AI Feature Could Let You Chat About Places and Routes
  4. Zeiss Aatma Lenses With Retro Design Unveiled in India: See Availability
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Be Available via These E-Commerce Platforms
  6. Google Pixel 10a Listed on Retailer Websites With Pricing, Colour Options
  7. iPhone 18 Pro Series May Arrive at Same Price Despite Rising Memory Costs
  8. Nvidia GeForce Now for India Hands-On: Built to Impress
  9. Nothing's Essential Apps Builder Now in Beta; Lets You Vibe Code Apps
  10. Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Said to Be Working On AI-Powered Face Swap Feature, Takes On OpenAI’s Sora
  2. Konami Announces Silent Hill Transmission Broadcast for This Week, Will Share Update on Silent Hill: Townfall
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Lineup to Be Available in India via Amazon, Flipkart
  4. Google Updates Search Tools to Simplify Removal of Non-Consensual Explicit Images
  5. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Inches Closer to Launch as Smartphone Surfaces on UAE's TDRA Certification Database
  6. Infinix Will Equip Select Note 60 Series Models With Snapdragon Chips for the First Time
  7. Battlefield 6 Season 2 Content and Gameplay Improvements Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders and Marketing Images
  9. Airtel Unveils AI-Powered System Designed to Warn Users About OTP-Related Bank Frauds
  10. Apple Arcade’s March Update Brings Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea and Other Titles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »