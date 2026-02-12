Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of India Launch

The sale period for the V70 and V70 Elite is expected to be between February 25 and 28.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 February 2026 12:43 IST
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 Elite will be equipped with Zeiss rear cameras

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo V70 series is set to launch in India on February 19
  • Vivo V70 price in India may start at Rs. 45,999 for 8GB + 256GB model
  • Pre-bookings are tipped to run until February 24
Advertisement

The Vivo V70 series is scheduled to be launched in India in February as the successor to the V60, which was introduced in 2025. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the pricing of the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite has been leaked, suggesting that the brand is targeting different price segments with the standard and Elite variants. The Vivo V70 is tipped to be offered in two variants, while the V70 Elite may come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Vivo V70 Series Price Leak

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared the leaked pricing of the upcoming Vivo V70 series in a post on X. As per the tipster, the Vivo V70 price in India will begin at Rs. 45,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also tipped to be offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration, priced at Rs. 49,999.

The handset will be available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 Elite price is tipped to begin at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will also be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at Rs. 56,999 and Rs. 61,999, respectively.

This aligns with a recent leak, which suggested that the upcoming handsets will be priced under Rs. 55,000 in India.

The tipster claims that pre-booking for the Vivo V70 series will begin today and run through February 24. The sale period for the V70 and V70 Elite is expected to be between February 25 and 28.

The new Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will be launched in India on February 19 at 12pm IST. The two Vivo V70 series phones are teased to feature the narrowest bezels, measuring 1.25mm, in the under Rs. 50,000 price segment in India.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Price in India, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Upgrades Deep Research in ChatGPT With More Controls, Full-Screen Viewer

Related Stories

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Qualcomm Hints That Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Feature a Snapdragon SoC
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Kohrra Season 2, Bandwaale, Baby Girl, and More
  4. Apple's Latest iPhone Update Makes It Easier to Switch from an Android
  5. These Brands Are Among the First to Bring Ads to ChatGPT
  6. Here's When the Infinix Note Edge 5G Will Finally Be Launched in India
  7. Sony WF-1000XM6 Spotted in Comparison Images With These Design Changes
  8. Android 17 Beta 1 Is Coming Soon With These Anticipated Features, UI Changes
  9. Microsoft Announces Plans to Make Windows 11 Secure by Default
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Renders Give Us Another Look at All Three Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Launches New Wallets to Let AI Agents Access and Trade Cryptocurrency
  2. Scarpetta OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Nicole Kidman Starrer Online?
  3. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Now Available for Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Hints at Notable Battery Upgrade Over Find X8 Ultra
  5. Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Feature Larger 6.4-inch Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  6. Adobe, Audible, Ford and Others Team Up With OpenAI to Show Ads in ChatGPT
  7. Infinix Note Edge 5G India Launch Date Announced, Flipkart Availability Confirmed: See Expected Specs
  8. Vivo X300 Max Listed on 3C Database; Various Key Features, Launch Timeline Leaked
  9. Microsoft Announces Windows 11 Baseline Security Mode to Limit Unsigned Apps and Drivers
  10. Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Will Feature a Snapdragon Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »