The Vivo V70 series is scheduled to be launched in India in February as the successor to the V60, which was introduced in 2025. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the pricing of the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite has been leaked, suggesting that the brand is targeting different price segments with the standard and Elite variants. The Vivo V70 is tipped to be offered in two variants, while the V70 Elite may come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Vivo V70 Series Price Leak

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared the leaked pricing of the upcoming Vivo V70 series in a post on X. As per the tipster, the Vivo V70 price in India will begin at Rs. 45,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also tipped to be offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration, priced at Rs. 49,999.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: V70 Series Price



💛 V70

• 8+256 — ₹45,999

• 12+256 — ₹49,999

🎨 Passion Red / Lemon Yellow



🎈 V70 Elite

• 8+256 — ₹51,999

• 12+256 — ₹56,999

• 12+512 — ₹61,999



Pre-Booking Starts Tomorrow!

🗓 Prebook: 12–24 Feb 2026

🛒 Sale: 25–28 Feb

📦 Superweek: 25… pic.twitter.com/dVcOIElp2j — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 11, 2026

The handset will be available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 Elite price is tipped to begin at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will also be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at Rs. 56,999 and Rs. 61,999, respectively.

This aligns with a recent leak, which suggested that the upcoming handsets will be priced under Rs. 55,000 in India.

The tipster claims that pre-booking for the Vivo V70 series will begin today and run through February 24. The sale period for the V70 and V70 Elite is expected to be between February 25 and 28.

The new Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will be launched in India on February 19 at 12pm IST. The two Vivo V70 series phones are teased to feature the narrowest bezels, measuring 1.25mm, in the under Rs. 50,000 price segment in India.