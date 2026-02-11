Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony WF‑1000XM6 Leak Reveals Size Differences With WF‑1000XM5 and WF‑1000XM4

Sony WF‑1000XM6 Leak Reveals Size Differences With WF‑1000XM5 and WF‑1000XM4

Previous leaks suggest the Sony WF-1000XM6 may get a more ergonomic design with improved airflow and insulated ear tips.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 20:03 IST
Sony WF‑1000XM6 Leak Reveals Size Differences With WF‑1000XM5 and WF‑1000XM4

Sony WF-1000XM6 is expected to launch with a redesigned case over the Sony WF-1000XM5 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony WF-1000XM6 will launch globally on February 12
  • WF-1000XM6 appears thicker than XM4 and taller than XM5
  • The earbuds may protrude more from the ear than earlier models
Advertisement

Sony will unveil the WF-1000XM6 globally on February 12, and new design details have surfaced ahead of the launch. While earlier leaks have already hinted at a refreshed look, fresh comparison images now offer a clearer sense of how the next-generation earbuds may differ from their predecessors. The leaked visuals place the WF-1000XM6 alongside the WF-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM4, highlighting noticeable changes in size and overall shape as Sony prepares to update its flagship true wireless lineup.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Earbuds May Protrude More Than WF-1000XM5

The Walkman Blog has posted new comparison images that highlight the size differences between Sony's upcoming WF-1000XM6 earbuds and the existing Sony WF-1000XM5 and Sony WF-1000XM4 models. You can see the difference between the earphones and the charging case in the images below.

sony wf 1000xm6 comparison inline Sony WF-1000XM6

Sony WF-1000XM6 size comparison
Photo Credit: The Walkman Blog

 

The images show the Sony WF-1000XM5 as the most compact of the three, while the Sony WF-1000XM4 appears to be the tallest. The purported WF-1000XM6, meanwhile, looks thicker than the WF-1000XM4 and taller than the WF-1000XM5, suggesting it could sit further out of the ear than earlier generations.

Sony has not confirmed these details and has not revealed if the updated design will affect comfort or fit. More details should emerge at the official launch. Previous leaks suggest the Sony WF-1000XM6 may get a more ergonomic design with improved airflow and insulated ear tips, alongside fit testing through the Sound Connect app. Controls could include touch, voice, smart gestures, and microphone options.

The Sony WF-1000XM6 is expected to bring a faster QN3e chip, eight adaptive mics for better noise cancellation, and upgraded audio hardware, including a new speaker, DAC, and amplifier. The earphones may add smarter ANC and Ambient Mode profiles, Hi-Res LDAC audio with EQ tuning, and improved call quality with beamforming, bone conduction, and AI noise reduction.

Sony's upcoming WF-1000XM6 earbuds are tipped to support features like 360 Reality Audio with head tracking, LE Audio, Auracast, Adaptive Sound Control, and Speak to Chat. Connectivity may include Bluetooth multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and an IPX4 rating. Battery life could reach up to eight hours, along with 16 more via the case, with fast and wireless charging.

Leaks suggest the Sony WF-1000XM6 may be offered in black and silver, with Sandpink also tipped as an additional colour. The Sony WF-1000XM6 is tipped to be priced at THB 11,990 (roughly Rs. 34,700) in Thailand, EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 32,500) in Europe and $329.99 (roughly Rs. 30,200) in the US.

Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Impressive sound quality and active noise cancellation
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, stable connectivity
  • Good battery life
  • Lighter design and comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • Slightly expensive
Read detailed Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Silver
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good noise isolation and active noise cancellation
  • Very good app
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support, stable connectivity
  • Entertaining, detailed sound
  • Decent battery life, 
  • Useful extra features
  • Bad
  • Fit feels somewhat precarious
  • Limited customisation of controls
Read detailed Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony WF 1000XM6, Sony WF 1000XM6 Design, Sony WF 1000XM6 Launch, Sony WF 1000XM6 Features, Sony, Sony WF 1000XM5
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Android 17 Beta 1 Expected to Roll Out to Eligible Pixel Devices Soon: Expected UI Changes, Features
Microsoft Warns AI Tools With Excessive Privileges Could Act as ‘Double Agents’

Related Stories

Sony WF‑1000XM6 Leak Reveals Size Differences With WF‑1000XM5 and WF‑1000XM4
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pricing, Specs Leak As Galaxy Unpacked Nears
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Renders Leaked Again: See Design and Colourways
  3. Sony WF-1000XM6 Spotted in Comparison Images With These Design Changes
  4. Android 17 Beta 1 Is Coming Soon With These Anticipated Features, UI Changes
  5. Anaganaga Oka Raju Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Announces Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date as Pre-Reservations Begin
  7. EA Teases Battlefield 6 Season 2 Content Ahead of February 17 Launch
  8. Zeiss Aatma Lenses With Retro Design Unveiled in India: See Availability
  9. Nvidia GeForce Now for India Hands-On: Built to Impress
  10. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Listed on UAE's TDRA Database, Might Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. SPHEREx Captures Dramatic Outburst of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Microsoft Warns AI Tools With Excessive Privileges Could Act as ‘Double Agents’
  3. Sony WF‑1000XM6 Leak Reveals Size Differences With WF‑1000XM5 and WF‑1000XM4
  4. Android 17 Beta 1 Expected to Roll Out to Eligible Pixel Devices Soon: Expected UI Changes, Features
  5. Lumio Vision TVs to Receive Android 14 Update With Performance Improvements; Arc Projector to Follow
  6. Maruva Tarama OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Hackers Use ClickFix Scam to Target Crypto Executive via Fake Zoom Meetings
  8. Heated Rivalry OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. The Maadhar Streaming Now on OTTPlus: Know Everything About This Tamil Short Thriller Film
  10. Anaganaga Oka Raju Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know About This Telugu Comedy Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »