Sony will unveil the WF-1000XM6 globally on February 12, and new design details have surfaced ahead of the launch. While earlier leaks have already hinted at a refreshed look, fresh comparison images now offer a clearer sense of how the next-generation earbuds may differ from their predecessors. The leaked visuals place the WF-1000XM6 alongside the WF-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM4, highlighting noticeable changes in size and overall shape as Sony prepares to update its flagship true wireless lineup.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Earbuds May Protrude More Than WF-1000XM5

The Walkman Blog has posted new comparison images that highlight the size differences between Sony's upcoming WF-1000XM6 earbuds and the existing Sony WF-1000XM5 and Sony WF-1000XM4 models. You can see the difference between the earphones and the charging case in the images below.

Sony WF-1000XM6 size comparison

Photo Credit: The Walkman Blog

The images show the Sony WF-1000XM5 as the most compact of the three, while the Sony WF-1000XM4 appears to be the tallest. The purported WF-1000XM6, meanwhile, looks thicker than the WF-1000XM4 and taller than the WF-1000XM5, suggesting it could sit further out of the ear than earlier generations.

Sony has not confirmed these details and has not revealed if the updated design will affect comfort or fit. More details should emerge at the official launch. Previous leaks suggest the Sony WF-1000XM6 may get a more ergonomic design with improved airflow and insulated ear tips, alongside fit testing through the Sound Connect app. Controls could include touch, voice, smart gestures, and microphone options.

The Sony WF-1000XM6 is expected to bring a faster QN3e chip, eight adaptive mics for better noise cancellation, and upgraded audio hardware, including a new speaker, DAC, and amplifier. The earphones may add smarter ANC and Ambient Mode profiles, Hi-Res LDAC audio with EQ tuning, and improved call quality with beamforming, bone conduction, and AI noise reduction.

Sony's upcoming WF-1000XM6 earbuds are tipped to support features like 360 Reality Audio with head tracking, LE Audio, Auracast, Adaptive Sound Control, and Speak to Chat. Connectivity may include Bluetooth multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and an IPX4 rating. Battery life could reach up to eight hours, along with 16 more via the case, with fast and wireless charging.

Leaks suggest the Sony WF-1000XM6 may be offered in black and silver, with Sandpink also tipped as an additional colour. The Sony WF-1000XM6 is tipped to be priced at THB 11,990 (roughly Rs. 34,700) in Thailand, EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 32,500) in Europe and $329.99 (roughly Rs. 30,200) in the US.