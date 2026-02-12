Threads was launched a few years ago as Meta's direct rival to Elon Musk's microblogging platform X. As the app continues to expand, Meta is bringing new features to enhance the user experience. The company has now rolled out an AI-powered tool called “Dear Algo" in Threads, designed to give users more control over their feed. The feature allows users to inform Threads what they want to see on the platform. The Dear Algo feature is currently available in select countries, and Meta is expected to expand the availability to more regions soon.

How the ‘Dear Algo' Feature Works on Threads

In a newsroom post, Meta announced that it is rolling out the Dear Algo feature on Threads. The company says this AI-powered functionality gives users more control over what they see by letting them tell Threads what's important to them at the moment.

To use the feature, users can type “Dear Algo” in a public Threads post, followed by what they'd like to see more or less of. For instance, if users want to see more content about popular podcasts, they can type “Dear algo, show me more posts about podcasts.”

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta confirms that when a user submits a request, Dear Algo changes their feed for the next three days. Users can also repost someone else's Dear Algo request to apply similar content preferences to their own feed.

The company says that the feature was designed to make "Threads feel more personal". The new feature is currently available in the US, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK. Meta is also considering bringing it to more regions soon.

Since its debut in July 2023, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company has regularly released new functionalities on Threads. It added a new ghost posts feature last year, which are Threads posts that automatically archive after 24 hours. It also started showing detailed insights last year. This allows users to tap on metrics in the Insights section to access details like total number of views, interactions, and followers generated in a specific period of time.