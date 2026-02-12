Apple on Wednesday released the iOS 26.3 update for iPhone. It is the third major iteration of the latest iPhone operating system, which was first rolled out in September. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been testing the update in developer and public beta in recent weeks, following which it has been released. iOS 26.3 adds several new features to the iPhone, including an easier way to switch from an Android to an iPhone.

According to Apple's release notes of the iOS 26.3 update, the new feature for switching from an Android to an iPhone supports moving data without having to download apps from Apple and Google. The transfer process has support for transferring apps, messages, notes, passwords, phone numbers, photos, and more.

However, a Macrumors report claims that this process isn't as simple, due to which Apple hasn't actively advertised it.

Apart from this, the iOS 26.3 update introduces a few changes to the Apple Music app, too. For starters, the Favourite Songs playlist is now visible in the Top Picks section on the home page. Users can also download offline lyrics for tracks and view them without an internet connection.

In addition to the aforementioned changes, the update brings fixes for several bugs that have been reported in previous iterations of the operating system.

According to Apple, all iPhone models that have been enrolled in the beta programme and have received the iOS 26.3 beta update are eligible to receive the stable version. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the iOS 26.0.1 update is currently available on iPhone. It has been released for iPhone 11 and later models. Here's how to download it: