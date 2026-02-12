Technology News
  Apple Releases iOS 26.3 Update for iPhone With Android Migration Tool, Apple Music Changes, and More

Apple Releases iOS 26.3 Update for iPhone With Android Migration Tool, Apple Music Changes, and More

Apple says iOS 26.3 update has been released for iPhone 11 and later models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 February 2026 10:18 IST
iOS 26 was first released in September, following the iPhone 17 series launch

iOS 26 was first released in September, following the iPhone 17 series launch

Highlights
  • iOS 26.3 update adds an Android migration tool to iPhone
  • Apple Music gains support for offline lyrics
  • The update is available for iPhone 11 and later models
Apple on Wednesday released the iOS 26.3 update for iPhone. It is the third major iteration of the latest iPhone operating system, which was first rolled out in September. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been testing the update in developer and public beta in recent weeks, following which it has been released. iOS 26.3 adds several new features to the iPhone, including an easier way to switch from an Android to an iPhone.

iOS 26.3 Update: Features

According to Apple's release notes of the iOS 26.3 update, the new feature for switching from an Android to an iPhone supports moving data without having to download apps from Apple and Google. The transfer process has support for transferring apps, messages, notes, passwords, phone numbers, photos, and more.

However, a Macrumors report claims that this process isn't as simple, due to which Apple hasn't actively advertised it.

Apart from this, the iOS 26.3 update introduces a few changes to the Apple Music app, too. For starters, the Favourite Songs playlist is now visible in the Top Picks section on the home page. Users can also download offline lyrics for tracks and view them without an internet connection.

In addition to the aforementioned changes, the update brings fixes for several bugs that have been reported in previous iterations of the operating system.

iOS 26.2 Update for iPhone: How to Install

According to Apple, all iPhone models that have been enrolled in the beta programme and have received the iOS 26.3 beta update are eligible to receive the stable version. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the iOS 26.0.1 update is currently available on iPhone. It has been released for iPhone 11 and later models. Here's how to download it:

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
  2. Go to the General > Software Update.
  3. The iPhone will check for any pending updates automatically.
  4. Tap on Download & Install and read and accept the terms and conditions.
  5. Wait for the iOS 26 update to install. Your iPhone may reboot several times during the update process.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Reportedly Delays Contextual Awareness and Other Advanced Siri Features Planned for iOS 26.4 Release

Apple Releases iOS 26.3 Update for iPhone With Android Migration Tool, Apple Music Changes, and More
