Anaganaga Oka Raju Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know About This Telugu Comedy Movie

Anaganaga Oka Raju is a 2026 Telugu comedy directed by Maari, released during Sankranthi.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2026 17:43 IST
Anaganaga Oka Raju Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know About This Telugu Comedy Movie

Photo Credit: Netflix

Anaganaga Oka Raju is out on Netflix.

  • Now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi
  • Comedy-filled political drama about Raju’s mission to win love
  • Box office hit, earning ₹82.65 crore in 22 day with an IMDb rating of 6.9
Anaganaga Oka Raju is a Telugu comedy movie directed by Maari. It was released on January 14, 2026, and coincided with Sankranthi. It is a tale of two people who fall in love, thus triggering delightful events. Their story leads to the grand wedding in a humorous festival. It is a rural political drama based on the comedy genre. The movie gained attention and was a hit in theatres. It had humour, satire and a relatable story. It struck a chord with the audience quite well.

When and Where to Watch

Anaganaga Oka Raju is out on Netflix in multiple languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It is available from February 11, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The movie revolves around Raju, who is a small-town man and dreams of living a sumptuous life. He believes that wealth is the key to happiness. He falls in love with Charulatha, who is the daughter of a wealthy and influential landlord, Bhupathi Raju. Raju plays a mission named Operation Charulatha, where he uses his charm and trick to win the love of her and her father's approval.

Cast and Crew

Maari has directed this movie. It was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The movie has Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Chinmayi Ghatrazu and Naveen Polishetty are co-writers. Naveen Polishetty, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, and Faria Abdullah.

Reception

Anaganaga Oka Raju has received a good audience, earning 82.65 crores in the first 22 days. It has gained 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

 

Anaganaga Oka Raju, Telugu Comedy Drama, IMDb, Anaganaga Oka Raju on Netflix, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
PS6 Tipped to Feature Up to 30GB of Unified Memory With Higher Bandwidth to Support Next-Gen Features
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Teases New ChatGPT Model as Revenue Growth Rebounds: Report

