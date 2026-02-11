Anaganaga Oka Raju is a Telugu comedy movie directed by Maari. It was released on January 14, 2026, and coincided with Sankranthi. It is a tale of two people who fall in love, thus triggering delightful events. Their story leads to the grand wedding in a humorous festival. It is a rural political drama based on the comedy genre. The movie gained attention and was a hit in theatres. It had humour, satire and a relatable story. It struck a chord with the audience quite well.

When and Where to Watch

Anaganaga Oka Raju is out on Netflix in multiple languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It is available from February 11, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The movie revolves around Raju, who is a small-town man and dreams of living a sumptuous life. He believes that wealth is the key to happiness. He falls in love with Charulatha, who is the daughter of a wealthy and influential landlord, Bhupathi Raju. Raju plays a mission named Operation Charulatha, where he uses his charm and trick to win the love of her and her father's approval.

Cast and Crew

Maari has directed this movie. It was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The movie has Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Chinmayi Ghatrazu and Naveen Polishetty are co-writers. Naveen Polishetty, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, and Faria Abdullah.

Reception

Anaganaga Oka Raju has received a good audience, earning 82.65 crores in the first 22 days. It has gained 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb.