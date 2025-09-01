Technology News
Honor X7d 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Specifications

Honor X7d 5G has a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 September 2025 15:51 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X7d 5G has an IP65 dust and water-resistant build

Highlights
  • Honor X7d 5G runs on Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 15
  • It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Honor X7d 5G features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
Honor X7d 5G has been launched in Malaysia. The newest addition to the Honor X series of smartphones is available in two colour options and packs a 6,500mAh battery with 35W charging support. The Honor X7d 5G features a 6.77-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Honor X7d 5G also features a 50-megapixel primary camera, and the handset has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartphone maker has yet to announce pricing and availability for the Honor X7d 5G. It is currently listed on the company's Malaysian website in Desert Gold and Velvet Black colour options.

Honor X7d 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Honor X7d 5G runs on Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.77-inch HD+ (720×1,610 pixels) TFT LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800nits peak brightness. The new phone runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with an Adreno A619 GPU. The handset features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 4G variant of Honor X7d runs on a Snapdragon 685 SoC.

For optics, the Honor X7d 5G has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset supports several AI-based features, including AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, and AI Eyes Open. It has a physical side button that lets users launch commands and apps instantly with a single press.

The Honor X7d 5G has an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth, Beidou, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and OTG.

It is also equipped with an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, compass, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone has dual stereo speakers with Honor Sound 7.3. It is claimed to have a 5-star SGS Premium drop resistance certification.

The Honor X7d 5G packs a 6,500mAh Li-ion polymer battery with 35W fast charging support. It measures 166.89×76.8×8.24mm and weighs 206g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1610 pixels
Further reading: Honor X7d 5G, Honor X7d 5G Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
