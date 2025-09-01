Honor X7d 5G has been launched in Malaysia. The newest addition to the Honor X series of smartphones is available in two colour options and packs a 6,500mAh battery with 35W charging support. The Honor X7d 5G features a 6.77-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Honor X7d 5G also features a 50-megapixel primary camera, and the handset has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartphone maker has yet to announce pricing and availability for the Honor X7d 5G. It is currently listed on the company's Malaysian website in Desert Gold and Velvet Black colour options.

Honor X7d 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Honor X7d 5G runs on Magic OS 9.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.77-inch HD+ (720×1,610 pixels) TFT LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800nits peak brightness. The new phone runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with an Adreno A619 GPU. The handset features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 4G variant of Honor X7d runs on a Snapdragon 685 SoC.

For optics, the Honor X7d 5G has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset supports several AI-based features, including AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, and AI Eyes Open. It has a physical side button that lets users launch commands and apps instantly with a single press.

The Honor X7d 5G has an IP65 dust and splash-resistant build. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth, Beidou, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and OTG.

It is also equipped with an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, compass, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone has dual stereo speakers with Honor Sound 7.3. It is claimed to have a 5-star SGS Premium drop resistance certification.

The Honor X7d 5G packs a 6,500mAh Li-ion polymer battery with 35W fast charging support. It measures 166.89×76.8×8.24mm and weighs 206g.