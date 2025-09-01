Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Bank Offers Announced Ahead of Open Sale on September 5

OnePad 3 was launched in India earlier this year on June 5.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 September 2025 14:50 IST
OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Bank Offers Announced Ahead of Open Sale on September 5

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 3 comes with a single rear camera

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 3 packs a 12,140mAh battery
  • OnePlus Pad 3 is offered in two colourways
  • The tablet is available in India via the company’s website
Advertisement

OnePlus Pad 3 will go on sale in India on September 5 at 12pm (noon). Ahead of the first sale, the company has confirmed the pricing of the upcoming tablet. Customers can purchase the upcoming OnePlus tablet in two colourways and storage configurations. It will be sold in the country via the OnePlus India website, and online retail partners. The OnePlus Pad 3 was first unveiled in June. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It packs a 12,140mAh battery that can be charged at 80W.

OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the OnePlus Pad 3 will start at Rs. 47,999 for the base configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 52,999. However, with bank offers, buyers will be able to purchase the OnePlus Pad 3 at a starting price of Rs. 42,999.

It will be offered in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver colourways. The OnePlus Pad 3 is scheduled to go on sale in India on September 5 at 12pm (noon), and it will be available via the official OnePlus online store. Along with the tablet, the company will also offer a free OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus and a folio case. This will be a limited-time offer.

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Pad 3 was launched in India on June 5. It runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 and sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K (2,400×3,392 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 7:5 aspect ratio, 315ppi pixel density, and 89.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also delivers a 540Hz touch sampling rate and 600 nits peak brightness. The tablet is claimed to have received TÜV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 certification.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5T RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. For optics, the OnePlus Pad 3 features a 13-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It features an eight-speaker setup. For connectivity, it includes Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and a USB Type-C port. It also supports face unlock for security.

The OnePlus Pad 3 ships with a 12,140mAh battery pack with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The company claims that the battery will last for up to 72 days in standby mode on a single charge. Moreover, OnePlus claims that the battery can charge from 1 to 100 percent in 92 minutes. It measures 289.61×209.66×5.97mm in dimensions and weighs about 675g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Pad 3 India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 78Whr Battery

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Bank Offers Announced Ahead of Open Sale on September 5
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin Soon; Bank Discounts Revealed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  3. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G's Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of India Debut
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Add This Feature for 'Close Friends' From Instagram
  5. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked; Could Launch in These Three Colourways
  6. Meta Allowed AI Chatbots to Mimic Celebrities, Send Flirtatious Messages
  7. Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing Design and Specifications
  8. Oppo A6 Max Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Details Reportedly Spotted in 3C Listing
  10. NASA Perseverance Rover Finds Megaripples, Proof Mars Is Still Changing
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Bank Offers Announced Ahead of Open Sale on September 5
  2. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Said to Debut in Three Colourways
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Battery Specifications Reportedly Listed on 3C Certification Site
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced; Offers on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and More Teased
  5. Lenovo Legion Go 2 Fully Leaked, Revealing AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Chip, 78Whr Battery
  6. Bitcoin Drops After August Highs, Ethereum ETF Flows Indicate Ongoing Capital Rotation
  7. WhatsApp Fixes Zero-Click Vulnerability that Affects iOS, macOS Versions of the App
  8. WhatsApp Could Soon Support Adding Status Updates for Close Friends, Just Like Instagram
  9. Oppo A6 Max Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC: Price, Specifications
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer to Invest $50 Million Annually, Eyes Major Expansion in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »