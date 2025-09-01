OnePlus Pad 3 will go on sale in India on September 5 at 12pm (noon). Ahead of the first sale, the company has confirmed the pricing of the upcoming tablet. Customers can purchase the upcoming OnePlus tablet in two colourways and storage configurations. It will be sold in the country via the OnePlus India website, and online retail partners. The OnePlus Pad 3 was first unveiled in June. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It packs a 12,140mAh battery that can be charged at 80W.

OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the OnePlus Pad 3 will start at Rs. 47,999 for the base configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 52,999. However, with bank offers, buyers will be able to purchase the OnePlus Pad 3 at a starting price of Rs. 42,999.

It will be offered in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver colourways. The OnePlus Pad 3 is scheduled to go on sale in India on September 5 at 12pm (noon), and it will be available via the official OnePlus online store. Along with the tablet, the company will also offer a free OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus and a folio case. This will be a limited-time offer.

OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Pad 3 was launched in India on June 5. It runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 and sports a 13.2-inch 3.4K (2,400×3,392 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 7:5 aspect ratio, 315ppi pixel density, and 89.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also delivers a 540Hz touch sampling rate and 600 nits peak brightness. The tablet is claimed to have received TÜV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 certification.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5T RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. For optics, the OnePlus Pad 3 features a 13-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It features an eight-speaker setup. For connectivity, it includes Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and a USB Type-C port. It also supports face unlock for security.

The OnePlus Pad 3 ships with a 12,140mAh battery pack with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The company claims that the battery will last for up to 72 days in standby mode on a single charge. Moreover, OnePlus claims that the battery can charge from 1 to 100 percent in 92 minutes. It measures 289.61×209.66×5.97mm in dimensions and weighs about 675g.

