Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor X7d With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Listed by Retailer Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Honor X7d With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Listed by Retailer Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Honor X7d is listed in Desert Gold, Ocean Cyan, Meteor Silver, and Velvet Black colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2025 14:27 IST
Honor X7d With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Listed by Retailer Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X7d is listed with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Honor X7d is currently listed on e-commerce website 91 MobileDokan
  • It is listed in 12GB + 128GB, 16GB + 128GB, 16GB + 256GB options
  • Honor X7d is listed with a dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Honor X7d is expected to be launched soon, as the latest entrant in the company's X series os smartphones. The handset has now been listed on an e-commerce website, revealing its specifications and colour options. The listing shows the Honor X7d in four different colour options, with up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon 685 chipset, and it appears to have a 6,500mAh battery with support for 35W charging. The company has yet to reveal details of the handset's pricing.

Honor X7d Colourways, Configurations

The upcoming Honor X7d is listed on 91 MobileDokan in Bangladesh with a 'coming soon' tag. The listing shows the phone in Desert Gold, Ocean Cyan, Meteor Silver, and Velvet Black colour options, and it will be sold in 12GB + 128GB, 16GB + 128GB, 16GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. The listing doesn't include the pricing and availability details of the phone, which could be announced in the coming days or weeks.

Honor X7d Specifications, Features

As per the listing, the Honor X7d runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and features a 6.77-inch (1,080×2,412 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 850 nits peak brightness and 389ppi pixel density. It runs on Snapdragon 685 SoC alongside Adreno 613 GPU, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the Honor X7d is listed with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel main camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It appears to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

As per the listing, the Honor X7d has IP65 certification for dust and water resistance. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Sensors onboard the handset include an accelerometer, a compass, and a proximity light sensor.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO. The Honor X7d has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging. It measures 166.9x76.8x8.1mm and weighs 193 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor X7d, Honor X7d Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features and Specifications Compared
Honor X7d With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Listed by Retailer Ahead of Anticipated Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the OnePlus Pad 3 Will Go on Sale in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Honor X7d Colour Options, Specifications Listed by Retailer Ahead of Debut
  4. Realme's Next Smartphone Will Feature a Massive 15,000mAh Battery
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: The Classic Just Got Even Better
  6. SpaceX Reschedules Planned Starship Test Flight Launch
  7. Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features Compared
  8. Google Drive Now Lets You Edit Videos With This New Feature
  9. Winzo Launches Short Video Platform Zo TV, Enters US Market
  10. Ethereum Price Hits All-Time High as Bitcoin Steadies Around $113,000
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Reschedules Planned Starship Test Flight Launch Due to Equipment Glitch
  2. Ethereum Price Hits All-Time High as Bitcoin Steadies Around $113,000
  3. Samsung's One UI With Seven Years of Software Updates to Arrive on Home Appliances
  4. Realme Teases 15,000mAh Battery for New Smartphone Ahead of August 27 Event
  5. Honor X7d With Snapdragon 685 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Listed by Retailer Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  6. Google Vids Allows Users to Edit Videos Directly via Google Drive Website
  7. Meta Partners With Midjourney to Bring Its Image and Video Generation Tools to Meta AI Models
  8. Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Getting a Free DLC With New Story Chapter and Arabian Location This Year
  9. OnePlus Pad 3 India Launch Date Announced; to Be Available in Frosted Silver and Storm Blue Colourways
  10. Airtel Restores Service in Several Areas Including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai After Second Outage in a Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »