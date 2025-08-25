Honor X7d is expected to be launched soon, as the latest entrant in the company's X series os smartphones. The handset has now been listed on an e-commerce website, revealing its specifications and colour options. The listing shows the Honor X7d in four different colour options, with up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon 685 chipset, and it appears to have a 6,500mAh battery with support for 35W charging. The company has yet to reveal details of the handset's pricing.

Honor X7d Colourways, Configurations

The upcoming Honor X7d is listed on 91 MobileDokan in Bangladesh with a 'coming soon' tag. The listing shows the phone in Desert Gold, Ocean Cyan, Meteor Silver, and Velvet Black colour options, and it will be sold in 12GB + 128GB, 16GB + 128GB, 16GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. The listing doesn't include the pricing and availability details of the phone, which could be announced in the coming days or weeks.

Honor X7d Specifications, Features

As per the listing, the Honor X7d runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and features a 6.77-inch (1,080×2,412 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 850 nits peak brightness and 389ppi pixel density. It runs on Snapdragon 685 SoC alongside Adreno 613 GPU, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the Honor X7d is listed with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel main camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It appears to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

As per the listing, the Honor X7d has IP65 certification for dust and water resistance. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Sensors onboard the handset include an accelerometer, a compass, and a proximity light sensor.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO. The Honor X7d has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging. It measures 166.9x76.8x8.1mm and weighs 193 grams.