Honor Magic V5 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,820mAh Battery Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic V5 has IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V5 is offered in Black, Dawn Gold, and Ivory White colour options

Highlights
  • Honor launched Honor Magic V5 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage
  • It has a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
  • Honor Magic V5 was released in China last month
Honor Magic V5 was launched in the UK and some European countries on Thursday. The latest book-style foldable smartphone by Honor features a 6.43-inch exterior display and a 7.95-inch inner screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Honor Magic V5 is 8.8mm thick while folded, and it is claimed to be the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone. It has a 5,820mAh battery that supports 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also has IP58+IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Honor Magic V5 was launched in China in July.

Honor Magic V5 Price, Availability

Honor Magic V5 price is set at GBP 1,699 (roughly Rs. 2,01,00) for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model in the UK. It is offered in Black, Dawn Gold, and Ivory White colour options.

Readers might recall that the Honor Magic V5 was first released in China last month, and pricing started at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is sold in Dawn Gold, Silk Road Dunhuang, Velvet Black, and Warm White (translated) colours in China. 

Honor Magic V5 Specifications, Features

The Honor Magic V5 runs on MagicOS 9.0.1 based on Android 15 and features a 7.95-inch 2K (2,172×2,352 pixels) 8T LTPO display. The foldable has a 6.45-inch 8T LTPO OLED outer screen with 1,060×2,376 pixels resolution.

Both displays offer up to 120Hz refresh rates, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, 4,320Hz PWM dimming and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. The foldable handset has a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which is paired with Adreno 830 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.

On the outside, the Honor Magic V5 has a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The foldable features two 20-megapixel selfie cameras, one is placed on the inner screen while the other is arranged on the outer screen.

Connectivity options available on the Honor Magic V5 include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, infrared remote control, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, hall sensor, and proximity sensor. It has IP58 + IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Honor Magic V5 packs a 5,820mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The foldable has a thickness of 8.8mm (folded) and 4.1mm thick (unfolded) and it weighs about 217g.

Honor Magic V5

Honor Magic V5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.95-inch
Cover Display 6.45-inch
Cover Resolution 1060x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2172x2352 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
