The Honor X80 Pro Max was launched in China on Monday, days after the smartphone maker unveiled the Honor X70 Pro Max in the country. The new handset ships with an 11,000mAh battery, which is claimed to be the largest cell found inside an Honor phone. Moreover, the Honor X80 Pro Max is equipped with a flat display, which is claimed to deliver up to 10,000 nits peak brightness. The handset is set to go on sale in the country via the company's website and is offered in four colour options. The Honor X80 Pro Max also supports 90W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

Honor X80 Pro Max Price, Availability

In China, the Honor X80 Pro Max is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 2,199 (about Rs. 31,000) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 35,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at CNY 2,799 (about Rs. 39,000).

The new X series smartphone will go on sale in China on June 26 via the Honor online store. The Honor X80 Pro Max is offered in Lightning Red, Moonlight White, Mystic Black, and Vibrant Orange (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Honor X80 Pro Max Specifications, Features

The Honor X80 Pro Max is a dual SIM smartphone that ships with Honor's MagicOS 10, which is based on Android 16. The handset sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,280×2,788 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, up to 10,000 nits peak HDR brightness, and aluminosilicate glass protection. The company claims that the Honor X80 Pro Max ships with IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset powers the Honor X80 Pro Max, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. The smartphone also features an Adreno 812 GPU, up to 12G of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Honor X80 Pro Max carries a single 50-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.88 aperture, up to 10x digital zoom, and optical image stabilisation. The smartphone also boasts an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps.

The Honor X80 Pro Max is backed by an 11,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a gravity sensor, an IR blaster, a fingerprint sensor for security, a gyroscope, an e-compass, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an accelerometer. It measures 162.2×77×8.08mm and weighs about 203g.