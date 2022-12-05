Honor X9a 5G will soon launch in Malaysia, the Chinese smartphone company has confirmed via Twitter. Honor has also shared a teaser video to show the design of the smartphone without confirming the exact launch date. In the short video, Honor promotes the durability of the curved display of the Honor X9a 5G and shows how resistive the handset is to drops. The design of the rear camera module is notably quite similar to what we have seen on the Honor X40 that was launched in China in September.

The official Twitter handle of Honor in Malaysia teased the launch of Honor X9a 5G in the country. The company has posted the teasers with the tagline "ultra-tough OLED curved display". The teasers show the handset in a white shade with a hole punch display design. It is seen sporting a large camera ring on the back with multiple sensors and an LED flash.

In the teaser video, Honor stresses on the durability of the upcoming Honor X9a 5G by dropping it a couple of times on different surfaces including marble and concrete. The display seemed unaffected after multiple drops. It has similarities with the Honor X40 in terms of the overall design. Honor, however, didn't confirm the exact launch date or key specifications of the Honor X9a 5G.

The Honor X9a 5G is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the Honor X40 for the global markets. Price of the Honor X40 has been set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage in China.

Honor X40 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

