Honor X9a 5G Launch Teased, Design Seems to Be Similar to Honor X40

Honor has teased the Honor X9a 5G with the tagline "ultra-tough OLED curved display".

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 December 2022 17:14 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X9a 5G is seen featuring a large camera ring on the rear

  • Honor X40 was launched in China a few months ago
  • It may debut as a rebranded version of Honor X40
  • Honor X40 has a dual rear camera setup

Honor X9a 5G will soon launch in Malaysia, the Chinese smartphone company has confirmed via Twitter. Honor has also shared a teaser video to show the design of the smartphone without confirming the exact launch date. In the short video, Honor promotes the durability of the curved display of the Honor X9a 5G and shows how resistive the handset is to drops. The design of the rear camera module is notably quite similar to what we have seen on the Honor X40 that was launched in China in September.

The official Twitter handle of Honor in Malaysia teased the launch of Honor X9a 5G in the country. The company has posted the teasers with the tagline "ultra-tough OLED curved display". The teasers show the handset in a white shade with a hole punch display design. It is seen sporting a large camera ring on the back with multiple sensors and an LED flash.

In the teaser video, Honor stresses on the durability of the upcoming Honor X9a 5G by dropping it a couple of times on different surfaces including marble and concrete. The display seemed unaffected after multiple drops. It has similarities with the Honor X40 in terms of the overall design. Honor, however, didn't confirm the exact launch date or key specifications of the Honor X9a 5G.

The Honor X9a 5G is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the Honor X40 for the global markets. Price of the Honor X40 has been set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage in China.

Honor X40 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

Honor X40

Honor X40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
