Honor X50 is set to launch in the first week of July as a successor to the Honor X40, which was released in September 2022. The Honor X40 was released with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with an Adreno 619 GPU and a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The company recently announced at the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Shanghai that it will also launch the Honor Magic V2 book-style foldable smartphone on July 12. Several reports around the Honor X50 now suggest key specifications of the smartphone, while the company has confirmed its processor and battery details. The upcoming handset was also reportedly spotted on a benchmark website.

Confirmed to be unveiled on July 5, the Honor X50 will be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, as tipped by previous reports, and it will also pack a large 5,800mAh battery, said to support 35W wired fast charging.

The Geekbench listing suggested that the Honor X50 will be powered by an octa-core chipset paired with an Adreno 710 GPU, as spotted by PriceBaba. The listing adds that the phone is likely to come with 12GB of RAM. It is expected to run Android 13-based Magic UI 7.1 out-of-the-box.

Earlier reports say that the Honor X-series handset will sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2400 x 1220 pixels) AMOLED display. The rear camera unit of the phone is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor. Offering 512GB of inbuilt storage, the Honor X50 is said to be priced at CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

At launch, the preceding Honor X40, available in Caiyun Chasing the Moon, Magic Night Black, and Mo Yuqing (translated) colour options, was offered in four storage configurations. The base 6GB RAM 128GB storage variant was listed at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,100), while the 8GB RAM 128GB storage variant was marked at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,400). The higher-end 8GB RAM 256GB storage and 12GB RAM 256GB storage options were priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,200), respectively.

