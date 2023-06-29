Technology News

Honor X50 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Soc: All Details

Honor X50 will be launched on July 5 in China

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 June 2023 20:10 IST
Honor X50 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Soc: All Details

Photo Credit: Honor China

Honor X50 could succeed the Honor X40 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Honor X50 is confirmed to get a 5,800mAh battery
  • The smartphone is tipped to feature a 1.5K display
  • Honor X50 is expected to pack up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage

Honor is likely to launch the Honor X50 smartphone soon in the Chinese market. The phone is likely to succeed the Honor X40, which was launched last year. While the company hasn't revealed detailed specifications of the upcoming phone, the handset's display and processor details have emerged online along with the expected price. The phone is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The predecessor to the Honor X50 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and backed by a 5,100mAh battery.

According to a Weibo post shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Honor X50 is likely to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage under the hood. The tipster also claimed that the phone will sport a 1.5K curved OLED display with a 2,652 x 1,200-pixel resolution. It could also offer support for high-frequency PWM and certified low-blue light mode.

Additionally, the leaker also revealed the camera details of the phone. The Honor X50's camera system is expected to be headlined by a 100-megapixel primary sensor. Furthermore, the phone's expected price bracket has also been leaked. The upcoming Honor X50 is expected to be priced at around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

Recently, Honor itself shared a teaser poster of the Honor X50 on Weibo, confirming a 5,800mAh battery on the handset.

The phone is likely to be launched as a successor to the Honor X40 that debuted last year. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, the smartphone packs a 5,100mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution. The Honor X40 features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X50, Honor, Honor X50 specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro Official Renders Showcase Design, Colour Variants Ahead of Launch
Internet Shutdowns in India Cost $1.9 Billion to the Country's Economy in the First Half of 2023: Report
Honor X50 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Soc: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Confirmed to Get This Processor Ahead of Launch
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased Ahead of July 11 Launch: See Here
  4. Realme Narzo 60 Series Said to Launch in India at This Price
  5. Redmi Note 12R Is The First Phone With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Check Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Images Suggest It May Look Like This Phone
  7. Barbie to Oppenheimer: The 10 Biggest Movies in July
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 India Variants RAM, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  9. Insta360 Go 3 With Up to 2.7K Video Recording Launched at This Price
  10. Itel A60s Listed on Amazon, Confirmed to Launch in India Under Rs. 7,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Design Renders Leaked, Could Pack Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
  2. Internet Shutdowns in India Cost $1.9 Billion to the Country's Economy in the First Half of 2023: Report
  3. Honor X50 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Soc: All Details
  4. Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro Official Renders Showcase Design, Colour Variants Ahead of Launch
  5. Honor Magic V2 Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Set For July 12: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 782G SoC; Set to Launch on July 5
  7. Itel P40+ With 7,000mAh Battery to Launch in India Soon at Under Rs. 9,000: All Details
  8. Beats Studio Pro Battery, Features and Price Leaked; Could Beat Apple AirPods Max Battery: Report
  9. Cat Pain Detector: This AI-Powered App Can Detect if Your Cat Is in Pain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.