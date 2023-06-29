Honor is likely to launch the Honor X50 smartphone soon in the Chinese market. The phone is likely to succeed the Honor X40, which was launched last year. While the company hasn't revealed detailed specifications of the upcoming phone, the handset's display and processor details have emerged online along with the expected price. The phone is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The predecessor to the Honor X50 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and backed by a 5,100mAh battery.

According to a Weibo post shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Honor X50 is likely to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage under the hood. The tipster also claimed that the phone will sport a 1.5K curved OLED display with a 2,652 x 1,200-pixel resolution. It could also offer support for high-frequency PWM and certified low-blue light mode.

Additionally, the leaker also revealed the camera details of the phone. The Honor X50's camera system is expected to be headlined by a 100-megapixel primary sensor. Furthermore, the phone's expected price bracket has also been leaked. The upcoming Honor X50 is expected to be priced at around CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300).

Recently, Honor itself shared a teaser poster of the Honor X50 on Weibo, confirming a 5,800mAh battery on the handset.

The phone is likely to be launched as a successor to the Honor X40 that debuted last year. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, the smartphone packs a 5,100mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution. The Honor X40 features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

