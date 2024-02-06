Technology News

Infinix Smart 8 Gets New 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability

Infinix Smart 8 initially launched with a lone 4GB + 64GB variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2024 14:53 IST
Infinix Smart 8 Gets New 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 8 comes in Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black shades

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 8 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display
  • The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Infinix Smart 8 carries a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Infinix Smart 8 was launched in India in January this year. It was unveiled in Nigeria in November last year. The Indian variant of the model shares similar specifications to the Nigerian version. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset and carries a 5,000mAh battery. Equipped with the Magic Ring feature, it ships with Android 13 Go Edition-based UI, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. Initially, the phone launched in a single RAM and storage configuration. Now, the company has introduced a new variant.

Infinix Smart 8 price in India, availability

Offered in Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black colour options, the Infinix Smart 8 launched is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Now, the model is available in an 8GB + 128GB configuration at Rs. 7,999, including bank offers which is a conditional, instant 10 percent discount for ICICI Bank Debit and Credit card users. The new variant, marketed with 16GB of total RAM, including 8GB of virtual RAM, will be available via Flipkart starting February 8, 12pm IST.

Infinix Smart 8 specifications, features

The Infinix Smart 8 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The handset boots Android 13 Go Edition-based XOS 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Infinix Smart 8 includes a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an unspecified AI-backed sensor alongside a quad-LED Ring flash. The front camera holds an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an LED flash unit. Around the centred hole-punch slot of the selfie camera, we see the collapsible Magic Ring bar that is similar to Apple's Dynamic Island and helps show users notifications, alerts, battery status, etc.

Infinix Smart 8 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports dual 4G, nano SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for protection, measures 163.6mm x 75.6mm x 8.5mm in size and weighs 189g.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Smart 8, Infinix Smart 8 India launch, Infinix Smart 8 price in India, Infinix Smart 8 specifications, Infinix Smart 8 new variant, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Vision Pro Buyers Who Forget the Device's Passcode May Have to Take It Back to Store

Related Stories

Infinix Smart 8 Gets New 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Smart 8 Gets New 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability
  2. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Samsung Uses Lower-Grade Titanium on Galaxy S24 Ultra; Reveals Teardown Video
  4. Apple Vision Pro Buyers Who Forget the Device's Passcode May Have to Take It Back to Store
  5. Amazon Introduces Generative AI Shopping Assistant Rufus, Available for Beta Testing
  6. Bitcoin Trades at Over $42,800, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement Amid Market Instability
  7. YouTube Makes Quick U-Turn, Plans to Launch Official Apple Vision Pro App: Report
  8. Microsoft to Share Update on 'Future of Xbox' Next Week Amid Reports of First-Party Games Going Multi-Platform
  9. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Said to Be in Talks With RBI Over Regulatory Concerns
  10. HP Spectre X360 Laptops Get Latest Intel Core Ultra 7 Processors in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »