Infinix Smart 8 was launched in India in January this year. It was unveiled in Nigeria in November last year. The Indian variant of the model shares similar specifications to the Nigerian version. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset and carries a 5,000mAh battery. Equipped with the Magic Ring feature, it ships with Android 13 Go Edition-based UI, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. Initially, the phone launched in a single RAM and storage configuration. Now, the company has introduced a new variant.

Infinix Smart 8 price in India, availability

Offered in Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black colour options, the Infinix Smart 8 launched is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Now, the model is available in an 8GB + 128GB configuration at Rs. 7,999, including bank offers which is a conditional, instant 10 percent discount for ICICI Bank Debit and Credit card users. The new variant, marketed with 16GB of total RAM, including 8GB of virtual RAM, will be available via Flipkart starting February 8, 12pm IST.

Infinix Smart 8 specifications, features

The Infinix Smart 8 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The handset boots Android 13 Go Edition-based XOS 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Infinix Smart 8 includes a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an unspecified AI-backed sensor alongside a quad-LED Ring flash. The front camera holds an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an LED flash unit. Around the centred hole-punch slot of the selfie camera, we see the collapsible Magic Ring bar that is similar to Apple's Dynamic Island and helps show users notifications, alerts, battery status, etc.

Infinix Smart 8 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports dual 4G, nano SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for protection, measures 163.6mm x 75.6mm x 8.5mm in size and weighs 189g.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.