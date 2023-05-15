HTC U23 Pro compatible with HTC's Viverse VR platform is all set to go official on May 18. Ahead of the official global debut, alleged renders of the phone have surfaced online, showing the expected design of the phone in detail and hinting at some of its possible specifications. The renders show the handset in two colour options and it is shown to have a quad rear camera unit. The HTC U23 Pro appears to have a hole punch display design as well. The smartphone could be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Renders of the HTC U23 Pro were shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The renders suggest at least two colour options for the handset and show the display with a hole punch cutout, housing the selfie camera. The smartphone is seen with a quad rear camera unit, arranged in the upper left corner of the rear panel. The rectangular-shaped camera module is also seen housing an LED flash. There appears to be HTC branding on the back as well. Further, the power button and volume rockers seem to be placed on the left spine of the smartphone.

HTC already announced that the launch of the HTC U23 Pro will take place on May 18. The handset will be compatible with the company's Viverse VR platform.

The HTC U23 Pro is said to run on the Android 13 operating system and feature an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The quad rear camera unit of the phone is said to include a 108-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Past leaks hinted at a 4,600mAh battery on the HTC U23 Pro. It is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio port as well.

