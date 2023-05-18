Photo Credit: HTC
HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro were launched in Taiwan on Thursday. The HTC U23 series was teased earlier by the company. The official teaser also suggested that the phones will be compatible with the company's Viverse VR platform. With the launch of the smartphones, we will soon see how exactly it will work together. The phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipsets. Both handsets come with IP67 ratings. The base model sports a triple-rear camera unit, while the pro model features a quad-rear camera system.
Offered in Aqua Blue and Roland Violet colour options, the base HTC U23 model is available in a single storage variant of 8GB + 128GB. The company has not yet revealed the price and availability details of the phone.
Meanwhile, the HTC U23 Pro is available for purchase through the online HTC Taiwan store. The 8GB + 256GB is priced at TWD 16,990 (roughly Rs. 45,500) and the 12GB + 256GB variant is marked at TWD 17,990 (roughly Rs. 48,200). The Pro model is offered in Coffee Black and Muxer White colourways. In a limited-period launch offer, customers are being offered a free HTC True Wireless Bluetooth Headset II on their purchase of the smartphone till May 30.
Both HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro models share certain similar specifications. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphones, running Android 13 out-of-the-box, feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display panels with a refresh rate of 120Hz. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage.
A triple rear camera unit on the HTC U23 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The quad rear camera unit of the HTC U23 Pro model, on the other hand, includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro unit, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Both phones, however, have a 32-megapixel front camera sensor housed in centre-aligned hole-punch slots at the top of the display.
Backed by 4,600mAh battery units, the HTC U23 series phones support 30W wired fast charging alongside 15W wireless charging. For security, both handsets have side-mounted fingerprint sensors. The phones also support WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, USB Type-C connectivity, and even come equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack.
The HTC U23 Pro weighs 205 grams and measures 166.6mm x 77.09mm x 8.88mm in size. The base HTC U23 weighs 202 grams, but also measures 166.6mm x 77.09mm x 8.88mm in size. Both phones come with an IP67 rating.
