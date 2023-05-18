Technology News
HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1​ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The HTC U23 Pro is on sale in Taiwan starting at TWD 16,990.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 May 2023 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: HTC

HTC U23 Pro is offered in a Coffee Black and Muxer White colour options

Highlights
  • HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro sports a 6.7-inxh Full HD+ OLED display
  • Both models feature 32-megapixel front camera sensors
  • The HTC U23 series models come with IP67 ratings

HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro were launched in Taiwan on Thursday. The HTC U23 series was teased earlier by the company. The official teaser also suggested that the phones will be compatible with the company's Viverse VR platform. With the launch of the smartphones, we will soon see how exactly it will work together. The phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipsets. Both handsets come with IP67 ratings. The base model sports a triple-rear camera unit, while the pro model features a quad-rear camera system.

HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro price, availability

Offered in Aqua Blue and Roland Violet colour options, the base HTC U23 model is available in a single storage variant of 8GB + 128GB. The company has not yet revealed the price and availability details of the phone.

Meanwhile, the HTC U23 Pro is available for purchase through the online HTC Taiwan store. The 8GB + 256GB is priced at TWD 16,990 (roughly Rs. 45,500) and the 12GB + 256GB variant is marked at TWD 17,990 (roughly Rs. 48,200). The Pro model is offered in Coffee Black and Muxer White colourways. In a limited-period launch offer, customers are being offered a free HTC True Wireless Bluetooth Headset II on their purchase of the smartphone till May 30.

HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro specifications, features

Both HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro models share certain similar specifications. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphones, running Android 13 out-of-the-box, feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display panels with a refresh rate of 120Hz. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage.

A triple rear camera unit on the HTC U23 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The quad rear camera unit of the HTC U23 Pro model, on the other hand, includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro unit, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Both phones, however, have a 32-megapixel front camera sensor housed in centre-aligned hole-punch slots at the top of the display.

Backed by 4,600mAh battery units, the HTC U23 series phones support 30W wired fast charging alongside 15W wireless charging. For security, both handsets have side-mounted fingerprint sensors. The phones also support WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, USB Type-C connectivity, and even come equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The HTC U23 Pro weighs 205 grams and measures 166.6mm x 77.09mm x 8.88mm in size. The base HTC U23 weighs 202 grams, but also measures 166.6mm x 77.09mm x 8.88mm in size. Both phones come with an IP67 rating.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology.
Further reading: HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro, HTC U23 specifications, HTC U23 Pro specifications, HTC U23 series, HTC
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
