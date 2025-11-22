Huawei has silently introduced a new model in the Enjoy series in China. The company has launched Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition in the country. The latest handset from the Chinese brand comes equipped with some interesting set of features. These include a 6.78-inch OLED display, Kirin 8000 processor, dual rear cameras, and more. The smartphone is currently available for purchase in China.

Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Price

As for the pricing is concerned, the Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition price in China starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 512GB option is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 27,800). The smartphone is available for purchase from Huawei's online store in China. The handset is available in Sand Gold, Starry Blue, and Obsidian Black colour options.

Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition packs a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1224x2700 pixel resolution. The panel also features 120Hz screen refresh rate, 437ppi pixel density, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It also features IP64 rating, which makes water and dust resistance.

The handset is powered by the in-house Kirin 8000 processor and packs 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone also features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel that comes with a combination of 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, OIS support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset packs an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and comes equipped with a 6,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port . The phone measures 164 x 74.88 x 7.98mm and weighs 189 grams.