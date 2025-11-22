Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Announced with Kirin 8000 SoC, Curved AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Announced with Kirin 8000 SoC, Curved AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition packs a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 November 2025 09:16 IST
Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Announced with Kirin 8000 SoC, Curved AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Huawei Enjoy 70X comes with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display
  • The smartphone features dual-camera setup
  • The device packs a 6,100mAh battery
Advertisement

Huawei has silently introduced a new model in the Enjoy series in China. The company has launched Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition in the country. The latest handset from the Chinese brand comes equipped with some interesting set of features. These include a 6.78-inch OLED display, Kirin 8000 processor, dual rear cameras, and more. The smartphone is currently available for purchase in China. 

Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Price 

As for the pricing is concerned, the Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition price in China starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM and 512GB option is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 27,800). The smartphone is available for purchase from Huawei's online store in China. The handset is available in Sand Gold, Starry Blue, and Obsidian Black colour options.

Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Specifications 

The Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition packs a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1224x2700 pixel resolution. The panel also features 120Hz screen refresh rate, 437ppi pixel density, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. It also features IP64 rating, which makes water and dust resistance.

The handset is powered by the in-house Kirin 8000 processor and packs 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone also features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel that comes with a combination of 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, OIS support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the handset packs an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

The smartphone runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and comes equipped with a 6,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port . The phone measures 164 x 74.88 x 7.98mm and weighs 189 grams.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition, Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Harish Kalyan’s Diesel Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Announced with Kirin 8000 SoC, Curved AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  2. Bitcoin Drops to $86,200 as Whale Activity, Weak Macro Data Hit Market
  3. Researchers Claim to Uncover Billions of WhatsApp-Registered Phone Numbers
  4. Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 Date Announced: Here's When It Will Begin
  5. Nothing OS 4.0 Rolls Out With Improved Animations, Extra Dark Mode
  6. iQOO 15 Registers Record Pre-Launch Pre-Bookings Ahead of Launch in India
  7. Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Announced with Kirin 8000 SoC
  8. Apple Could Launch These Three Low-Cost Devices in Early 2026
  9. Poco Pad M1 With 12,000mAh Battery Set to Launch On This Date
  10. You Can Now Purchase Ray-Ban Meta Glasses via Amazon, Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 6T Design Renders Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Huawei Enjoy 70X Premium Edition Announced with Kirin 8000 SoC, Curved AMOLED Display: Price, Specifications
  3. UC San Diego Engineers Create Wearable Patch That Controls Robots Even in Chaotic Motion
  4. Gevi Now Streaming on SunNXT: Know Everything About This Tamil Social Drama Film
  5. Harish Kalyan’s Diesel Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
  6. LG Smart TVs Gain Xbox Cloud Gaming Support in India via LG Gaming Portal
  7. iPhone 17e, Affordable MacBook Said to Launch Next Year Alongside 12th Generation iPad
  8. Lava Shark Pro 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  9. Microsoft Agent 365 Introduced, to Let Enterprises Keep Track of AI Agents
  10. Government Reportedly Mulling Stablecoin Adoption in Potential Policy Shift Even as RBI Flags Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »