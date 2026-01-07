Motorola announced two major artificial intelligence (AI) projects at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. The company unveiled a unified AI platform, dubbed Qira, which works and retains context and memory across devices manufactured under Motorola and Lenovo brands. Additionally, a new proof of concept called Project Maxwell was also showcased by the company. Project Maxwell, a wearable device, is Motorola's foray into the AI-powered companion devices space. Apart from this, the Lenovo-owned company also introduced its first book-style foldable phone, razr fold.

Motorola Makes Major AI Announcements at CES 2026

In a press release, Motorola detailed the Lenovo Tech World showcase and the AI-focused announcements. First is Qira, a unified AI platform that merges Lenovo and Motorola's existing AI work into a single cross-device solution. So far, both companies have relied on separate AI assistants — Lenovo with AI Now and Motorola with moto AI. This created pocket spaces where a user could not carry the context, chats, or personalisation instructions over from a laptop to a smartphone.

Qira solves this problem by becoming the sole AI platform between the two brands. Apart from bringing cross-device support, it also ensures that users will get a consistent experience across the Lenovo-Motorola ecosystem.

The unified platform, Qira, showcased in different devices

Photo Credit: Motorola

The unified AI platform is said to leverage partnerships with major industry technologies, including Microsoft Copilot, Google, Qualcomm, Intel and Perplexity AI, bringing a mix of on-device and cloud-assisted capabilities together. The platform is designed to remember context, such as where a user left off on a task, anticipate user needs, and respond in more fluid ways than existing, siloed assistants.

Motorola also showcased a prototype that marks its entry into the AI wearable space. Dubbed Project Maxwell: AI Perceptive Companion, which the tech giant described as a proof-of-concept wearable built to extend Qira's intelligence into everyday life without requiring a phone. The prototype device, developed by Motorola's 312 Labs team, is designed to be always accessible and context-aware, combining camera, microphone and sensor inputs to perceive what's happening around the user and provide real-time insights or suggestions.

Project Maxwell's design integrates multimodal perception fusion, meaning it can simultaneously process and merge visual and audio data using the microphone and camera. Users can instruct it via natural language prompts, and with context-aware capabilities, it can not only respond to queries but also take action based on the instructions. It is not a production-ready product, and the company did not specify when it could be launched.