Motorola Unveils Unified AI Platform and AI Pin-Styled Wearable Device Prototype at CES 2026

Motorola’s Project Maxwell is a proof of concept of a wearable AI Companion, and is not production ready.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 January 2026 11:52 IST
Motorola Unveils Unified AI Platform and AI Pin-Styled Wearable Device Prototype at CES 2026

Photo Credit: Motorola

The announcements were made at the Lenovo Tech World showcase at CES 2026

Highlights
  • Motorola and Lenovo’s unified AI platform is dubbed Qira
  • Qira is a cross-device AI that works across phones, PCs, and wearables
  • Motorola also unveiled its first book-style foldable, razr fold
Motorola announced two major artificial intelligence (AI) projects at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. The company unveiled a unified AI platform, dubbed Qira, which works and retains context and memory across devices manufactured under Motorola and Lenovo brands. Additionally, a new proof of concept called Project Maxwell was also showcased by the company. Project Maxwell, a wearable device, is Motorola's foray into the AI-powered companion devices space. Apart from this, the Lenovo-owned company also introduced its first book-style foldable phone, razr fold.

Motorola Makes Major AI Announcements at CES 2026

In a press release, Motorola detailed the Lenovo Tech World showcase and the AI-focused announcements. First is Qira, a unified AI platform that merges Lenovo and Motorola's existing AI work into a single cross-device solution. So far, both companies have relied on separate AI assistants — Lenovo with AI Now and Motorola with moto AI. This created pocket spaces where a user could not carry the context, chats, or personalisation instructions over from a laptop to a smartphone.

Qira solves this problem by becoming the sole AI platform between the two brands. Apart from bringing cross-device support, it also ensures that users will get a consistent experience across the Lenovo-Motorola ecosystem.

motorola qira ai Motorola Qira

The unified platform, Qira, showcased in different devices
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

The unified AI platform is said to leverage partnerships with major industry technologies, including Microsoft Copilot, Google, Qualcomm, Intel and Perplexity AI, bringing a mix of on-device and cloud-assisted capabilities together. The platform is designed to remember context, such as where a user left off on a task, anticipate user needs, and respond in more fluid ways than existing, siloed assistants.

Motorola also showcased a prototype that marks its entry into the AI wearable space. Dubbed Project Maxwell: AI Perceptive Companion, which the tech giant described as a proof-of-concept wearable built to extend Qira's intelligence into everyday life without requiring a phone. The prototype device, developed by Motorola's 312 Labs team, is designed to be always accessible and context-aware, combining camera, microphone and sensor inputs to perceive what's happening around the user and provide real-time insights or suggestions.

Project Maxwell's design integrates multimodal perception fusion, meaning it can simultaneously process and merge visual and audio data using the microphone and camera. Users can instruct it via natural language prompts, and with context-aware capabilities, it can not only respond to queries but also take action based on the instructions. It is not a production-ready product, and the company did not specify when it could be launched.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Motorola, CES 2026, CES, Motorola Project Maxwell, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iQOO Z11 Turbo Battery, Charging Details Confirmed; Tipster Leaks Camera Specifications

