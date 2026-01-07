OnePlus Turbo 6 series is scheduled to launch in China on Thursday by the tech firm. The lineup, which will include the Turbo 6V and Turbo 6, is currently available for pre-order in the country via the company website. Ahead of its unveiling, OnePlus has confirmed various details about the upcoming phones, including the display. Moreover, the company has revealed that the Turbo 6V will ship with a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, instead of the Snapdragon 8 series SoC, which will power the standard Turbo 6 model. The handsets are teased to be offered in three colourways each. The two will pack a 9,000mAh battery, too.

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

The smartphone maker announced via Weibo that it will equip its upcoming OnePlus Turbo 6 with a BOE “Oriental Screen” (translated from Chinese), which will deliver up to 165Hz of refresh rate. Moreover, the screen will feature 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, ProXDR, HDR Vivid, and a Display P3 Lite chip.

The company also confirmed that the OnePlus Turbo 6 will ship with Bright Eye Protection, which OnePlus claims has been co-developed with medical experts, Sunlight Display for better outdoor viewing, Glove Touch for improved touch response while wearing gloves, and Rain Touch, which will allow people to use the phone when their hands are wet. Both handsets are also confirmed to ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Turbo 6V will be equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is now confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, while delivering a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz. It will ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16, too.

To offer improved gaming performance, the phone will get a 360-degree Surround Gaming Antenna System, a Glacier Cooling System, and a Lingxi Touch Chip (translated from Chinese). It will also feature a six-axis gyroscope.

The OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V will pack 9,000mAh batteries. The Turbo 6V model is confirmed to support 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse wired charging. As previously mentioned, both handsets are set to launch in China on January 8, and are currently on pre-order via the Oppo China online store.