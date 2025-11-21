Harish Kalyan’s Diesel Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know

Diesel is a disturbingly dark riddle of gangs, crime, bloodthirsty brutality, dirt and all the colours of the underworld. And now, it's time for the digital premiere of a film that had hit the big screen on October 17, 2025. Diesel, from first-time director/writer Shanmugam Muthusamy, combines all the thrills of fast-paced action with raw emotion and passionate performances to deliver a feature film that's equally heart-poundingly tense and powerfully dramatic, ensuring it is essential viewing for fans of the Tollywood thriller!

When and Where to Watch

Diesel is now streaming on Aha Tamil. Subscribers can view the movie on either service starting on the premiere date.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer unveils Harish Kalyan as a courageous youth who gets involved in the dangerous life of the diesel mafia. Confronting corrupt officials as well as criminal goons and political pressure, Diesel does high-speed chases, brazen reversals and emotional confrontations with both women. Harish Kalyan says that the project was gruelling and mentally demanding but also rewarding and socially relevant.

Cast and Crew

Diesel boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Harish Kalyan, Vinay Rai, Athulya Ravi, Sai Kumar, Ananya Bose, Bode Venkat, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, KPY Dheena Maaran and Apoorva Singh. In addition to the actors and the film stars, the music is by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

Reception

Diesel was met with mixed to positive reviews upon its theatrical release. The movie has an IMDb rating of 6.1/10.