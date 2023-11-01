Asus ROG Phone 8 series is expected to launch soon. The company has not yet announced the launch timeline of the phones. However, Asus confirmed the processor details of the upcoming gaming smartphones. The ROG Phone 8 series is said to succeed the ROG Phone 7 lineup, which was released earlier this year in April. It consisted of two models — ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The ROG Phone 8 Ultimate model was recently spotted on Geekbench, which suggested some key specifications of the phone.

According to a Weibo post, the Asus ROG Phone 8 series models will launch with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The official confirmation guarantees the upcoming release of the ROG Phone 8 lineup. It also suggests that the possible launch date is inching closer.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset could offer a performance boost of up to 30 percent over the previous generation of processors. It is claimed increase battery efficiency by 20 percent and enhance GPU performance of the smartphone lineup by 25 percent as compared to the preceding ROG Phone 7 series. The ROG Phone 8 models may launch later this year or early next year. We can expect to learn more details about the upcoming smartphones over the next few weeks.

Recently, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate was spotted on Geekbench with the model number ASUS_AI2401_A. The listing suggested that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It also said that the phone could ship with Android 14.

Notably, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Asus ROG Phone 7 was priced in India at Rs. 74,999 during launch, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option of the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate was listed at Rs. 99,999.

