Huawei Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro Unveiled Globally Alongside Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4: Price, Specifications

The Huawei Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro are equipped with Kirin 8000 chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2024 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 13 Pro (pictured) was launched in China in October alongside Nova 13

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 13 series phones run on Android 14-based HarmonyOS 4.2
  • Both handsets are equipped with a 60-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Huawei Nova 13 series handsets feature 50-megapixel primary cameras
Huawei Nova 13 series was unveiled in China in October and the handsets have now been introduced in global markets. The lineup includes the Huawei Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro — both of these models are equipped with Kirin 8000 chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries that can be charged at 100W. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 were launched in China in November and can now be purchased outside China along with the Nova 13 series of smartphones. The company also introduced the Huawei Mate X6 book-style foldable smartphone at the global launch event.

Huawei Nova 13 Series, FreeBuds Pro 4 Price

Huawei Nova 13 price is set at MXN 10,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the Nova 13 Pro is listed at MXN 15,999 (roughly Rs. 67,100) for the 12GB + 512GB option. The phones are offered in black, green and white colourways.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 earphones, will be sold for MXN 3,199 (roughly Rs. 13,400) and are offered in black, green and white shades. These products are currently available for purchase in Mexico and will go on sale in select global markets soon.

Huawei Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro Specifications

The base Huawei Nova 13 carries a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, while the Pro variant gets a  6.76-inch OLED quad-curved display. Both support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. They run on Kirin 8000 SoCs and ship with Android 14-based HarmonyOS 4.2. Both smartphones house 5,000mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port.

For optics, both handsets have 50-megapixel primary rear sensors. The Huawei Nova 13 has an accompanying 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, while the Pro option gets a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the front cameras feature 60-megapixel sensors each, and the Pro variant has an additional 8-megapixel 5x zoom lens.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 Specifications

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 TWS earphones feature a 11mm four-magnet dynamic driver and a micro-flat tweeter. They come with a Hi-Res Audio certification and offer support for ANC and spatial audio features.

The earphones feature touch controls and have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Together with the charging case, they are claimed to provide up to 22 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

Huawei Nova 13

Huawei Nova 13

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1,084x2,412 pixels
Huawei Nova 13 Pro

Huawei Nova 13 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Front Camera 60-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
