Huawei Nova 13 series was unveiled in China in October and the handsets have now been introduced in global markets. The lineup includes the Huawei Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro — both of these models are equipped with Kirin 8000 chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries that can be charged at 100W. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 were launched in China in November and can now be purchased outside China along with the Nova 13 series of smartphones. The company also introduced the Huawei Mate X6 book-style foldable smartphone at the global launch event.

Huawei Nova 13 Series, FreeBuds Pro 4 Price

Huawei Nova 13 price is set at MXN 10,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the Nova 13 Pro is listed at MXN 15,999 (roughly Rs. 67,100) for the 12GB + 512GB option. The phones are offered in black, green and white colourways.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 earphones, will be sold for MXN 3,199 (roughly Rs. 13,400) and are offered in black, green and white shades. These products are currently available for purchase in Mexico and will go on sale in select global markets soon.

Huawei Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro Specifications

The base Huawei Nova 13 carries a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, while the Pro variant gets a 6.76-inch OLED quad-curved display. Both support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. They run on Kirin 8000 SoCs and ship with Android 14-based HarmonyOS 4.2. Both smartphones house 5,000mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port.

For optics, both handsets have 50-megapixel primary rear sensors. The Huawei Nova 13 has an accompanying 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, while the Pro option gets a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an 8-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the front cameras feature 60-megapixel sensors each, and the Pro variant has an additional 8-megapixel 5x zoom lens.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 Specifications

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 TWS earphones feature a 11mm four-magnet dynamic driver and a micro-flat tweeter. They come with a Hi-Res Audio certification and offer support for ANC and spatial audio features.

The earphones feature touch controls and have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Together with the charging case, they are claimed to provide up to 22 hours of music playback time on a single charge.