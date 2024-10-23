Technology News
Huawei Nova 13, Nova 13 Pro With 60-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 13 series phones are powered by Kirin 8000 SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2024 12:05 IST


Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 13 Pro is offered in black, green, purple and white colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 13 series ships with Android 14-based HarmonyOS 4.2
  • The phones have 50-megapixel main rear cameras
  • The Huawei Nova 13 series supports 100W wired fast charging
Huawei Nova 13 series was unveiled in China on Tuesday. The lineup includes the Huawei Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro. The phones are powered by Kirin 8000 chipsets paired with 12GB of RAM and 5,000mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support. They are equipped with 50-megapixel main cameras and 60-megapixel selfie shooters. The Pro variant carries a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera. The Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro come with Huawei's Da Vinci Portrait Engine 2.0 and run on Android 14-based HarmonyOS 4.2 skin. 

Huawei Nova 13, Huawei Nova 13 Pro Price, Colour Options

Huawei Nova 13 price starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are listed at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,300), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Nova 13 Pro begins at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the base 256GB version. The handset's 512GB and 1TB options are marked at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100) respectively.

The phones will be available for purchase in China via the official VMall e-store starting October 25.

Both Huawei Nova 13 and the Pro variant come in four colour options — Feather Sand Purple, Feather Sand White, Loddon Green, and Star Black (translated from Chinese). 

Huawei Nova 13, Huawei Nova 13 Pro Specifications, Features

The Huawei Nova 13 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,084 pixels) OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Nova 13 Pro has a 6.76-inch OLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phones are powered by Kirin 8000 chipsets. Although both handsets have 12GB of RAM, the base model supports LPDDR4X, while the Pro option gets LPDDR5 RAM. They ship with Android 14-based HarmonyOS 4.2.

For optics, the vanilla Huawei Nova 13 has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The Pro variant, on the other hand, comes with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12MP 3x telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel macro camera.

The front camera of the base Nova 13 handset has a 60-megapixel sensor, while the Pro option carries an additional 8-megapixel 5x zoom lens. The phones support Huawei's Da Vinci Portrait Engine 2.0 and get AI-backed photo editing features.

Both Huawei Nova 13 handsets are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, OTG, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Beidou satellite communication, and a USB Type-C port.

Huawei Nova 13, Huawei Nova 13 Pro, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

