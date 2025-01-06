Huawei Nova 13 and Nova 13 Pro were launched in China in October 2024 and were introduced in select global markets in December. The Huawei Nova 13i now joins the Nova 13 series of smartphones as it has been quietly unveiled in select regions globally. It comes with a 108-megapixel rear camera sensor and a Snapdragon 680 chipset. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 40W wired fast charging. The Nova 13i runs on Huawei's Android-based EMUI 14.2 out-of-the-box.

Huawei Nova 13i Price, Availability

Huawei Nova 13i price is set at MXN 5,999 (roughly Rs. 25,200) or MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for its 8GB + 256GB option. The price of the 128GB variant has not yet been revealed. The handset is currently available for purchase in Mexico and Myanmar via the company's respective regional websites. The phone is offered in Blue and White colour options.

Huawei Nova 13i Specifications, Features

The Huawei Nova 13i sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,388 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 270Hz touch sampling rate, and Always-On Display support. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android-based EMUI 14.2.

In the camera department, the Huawei Nova 13i carries a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor with f/1.9 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Huawei Nova 13i packs a 5,000mAh battery with 40W wired fast charging support, which is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 62 percent in 30 minutes. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include dual 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. The handset measures 163.3 x 74.7 x 8.4mm in size and weighs 199g.