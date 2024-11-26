Huawei Mate X6 was launched in China as the latest foldable offering from Huawei. The book-style foldable phone features a 7.93-inch main display and a 6.45-inch outer display. The Huawei Mate X6 comes in five colour options and carries three outward-facing cameras, inside a circular camera island. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance. Huawei did not reveal the chipset inside the phone, but it is believed to be powered by the Kirin 9100 SoC. The Huawei Mate X6 has two variants —standard and Collector's Edition. The latter comes with triple-network satellite support and a larger battery.

Huawei Mate X6 Price

The Huawei Mate X6 has a price tag of CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB trim. The 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs. 1,64,000).

Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate X6 Collector's Edition carries a price tag of CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,75,000) for the 16GB + 512GB version, whereas the 16GB + 1TB model is priced at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,85,000). It is offered in Cosmic Red, Deep Sea Blue, Nebula White, Nebula Gray, and Obsidian Black colour options.

Huawei Mate X6 Specifications

Huawei Mate X6 runs on HarmonyOS 4.3 and has a 7.93-inch (2,440x2,240 pixels) internal OLED display with 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and up to 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The handset sports a 6.45-inch (1,080x2,440 pixels) quad-curved OLED external screen with 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate. Both main and cover displays have adaptive refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The screens have Kunlun glass protection. The Huawei Mate X6 Collector's Edition has second-generation basalt-tempered Kunlun glass protection.

Huawei Mate X6

Photo Credit: Huawei

The chipset on the new Huawei foldable is not mentioned, but it is largely speculated to be the latest Kirin 9100 chip. The Huawei Mate X6 features 12GB RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The Mate X6 Collector's Edition has 16GB onboard RAM and it is released in 512GB, 1TB storage options. The Collector's Edition has triple-network satellite support.

For optics, the Huawei Mate X6 features a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with support for OIS, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto macro camera. For selfies, the handset features two 8-megapixel camera cameras. They are arranged on both inner and outer displays. The handset has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Mate X6 include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, barometer, colour compass, fingerprint sensor, camera laser focus sensor, gesture sensor, gravity sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor and temperature sensor.

The Huawei Mate X6 houses a 5,110mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support, up to 50W wireless fast charging support, and 7.5W wireless reverse charging support. The Huawei Mate X6 Collector's Edition has a 5,200mAh battery. It measures around 239 grams.