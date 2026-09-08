Huawei FreeBuds 7 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in China. The new audio offering comes with an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature to reduce unwanted background sound. The earphones support spatial audio, Hi-Res audio, and lossless audio playback. The earphones also feature Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and NearLink E2.0 (StarFlash) connectivity. The earbuds have IP55 dust and water resistance.

Huawei FreeBuds 7 Price

The Huawei FreeBuds 7 is priced at CNY 949 (roughly Rs. 11,000). The earphones are offered in Moonlight White, Midsummer Purple, Starry Night Black and Sunlight Orange (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Huawei FreeBuds 7 Specifications, Features

The Huawei FreeBuds 7 feature a semi-in-ear design and have a frequency response range of 14Hz to 48kHz. The earphones offer active noise cancellation and provide a transparent mode that lets you hear your surroundings while still listening to audio. The earphones support EQ sound effects, spatial audio, Hi-Res audio, and HWA.

The earphones feature three microphones combined with bone-conduction sound pickup for call noise reduction. The earbuds in Huawei FreeBuds 7 have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, although the charging case does not have an IP rating. The earbuds support touch controls.

For connectivity, the Huawei FreeBuds 7 have Bluetooth 6.0 and Huawei's NearLink E2.0 (StarFlash) connection feature. The earphones support dual-device connectivity and Huawei's HarmonyOS Multi-Device Connection feature, allowing them to connect with compatible Huawei smartphones and tablets. The earbuds support voice assistant, Smart Broadcast, AI recording transcription, among others.

Each earbud in the Huawei FreeBuds 7 packs a 48mAh battery, while the charging case has a 460mAh battery. The case supports USB Type-C wired charging and wireless charging. They are claimed to offer up to seven hours of music playback on a single charge with noise cancellation turned off. With the charging case, the total battery life is rated at up to 33 hours. With ANC off, they are advertised to offer 42 hours of total music playback time along with the case.

The earbuds measure 30.32x18.76x20.26mm, while the charging case measures 45.50x56.20x22.90mm. Each earbud weighs around 4.3 grams, while the charging case weighs around 33 grams.