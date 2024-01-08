Infinix Smart 8 is confirmed to launch in India soon. The model was initially unveiled in Nigeria in November 2023. The company had previously revealed some key features and colour options of the Indian variant of the smartphone. The Indian variant is expected to share similar specifications to its global counterpart. The global model comes with a Unisoc chipset, an HD+ display, a 50-megapixel dual camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery. Infinix has now teased some more details about the upcoming phone and its price range. It also announced the phone's launch date in the country.

A Flipkart microsite for the upcoming Infinix Smart 8 is now live. The page confirms the phone's Flipkart availability post-launch. A landing page for the same is also up on the company website. It also teases the price of the handset, which is listed as "Rs. 6,XXX," hinting that the price will be below Rs. 7,000. The phone is confirmed to launch with up to 8GB of RAM, with 4GB physical RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM. It is also set to get 64GB of onboard storage.

The Infinix Smart 8 will be equipped with the Magic Ring feature. It is a pill-shaped collapsable island surrounding the centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display and serves a similar function to that of Apple's Dynamic Island. It helps show users notifications and alerts in a compact, clutter-less manner.

As for optics, a dual rear camera on the Infinix Smart 8 will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary AI-assisted sensor. The front camera will be equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. It claims to be the segment-first handset to be equipped with a selfie camera flash light.

For security, the Infinix Smart 8 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The power button on the right edge of the handset will double as the fingerprint scanner. It is confirmed to launch in four colour options - Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

Notably, the global variant of the Infinix Smart 8 has a Unisoc T606 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 500 nits and ships with Android T Go Edition.

