Infinix Hot 30i Spotted On Google Play Console, Suggested to Get Unisoc T606 SoC: Report

Infinix Hot 30i has been confirmed to arrive in three colour options — Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black with a glass-like finish.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 March 2023 19:21 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Official marketing images of the Infinix Hot 30i suggest it to sport a dual camera rear setup

  • Infinix Hot 30i has officially been confirmed to launch on March 27 in In
  • It is confirmed to get a 90Hz refresh rate, three colour options
  • The smartphone will be successor to the last year's Infinix Hot 20i

Infinix Hot 30i was confirmed to be launched as the latest smartphone to the Infinix Hot series on March 27 in India. The upcoming smartphone, which will succeed the Infinix Hot 20i from last year, has also been teased by the Chinese smartphone brand through official first look images shared on social media. Now, ahead of its official launch, the upcoming entry-level Infinix Hot 30i has reportedly been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing some of the key specifications that it could be expected to feature.

According to a report by PriceBaba, an Infinix smartphone sporting the model number Infinix X6999 has been spotted on Google Play Console. The handset is believed to be the officially announced Infinix Hot 30i, the company's successor to the Infinix Hot 20i from last year.

The upcoming entry-level smartphone was officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to launch on March 27 in India, featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 16GB RAM. The smartphone has also been confirmed to be made available in three colour options — Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black with a glass-like finish. The official marketing images suggest a dual camera rear setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric verification.

The Google Play Console listing reportedly revealed some additional specifications around the processor, RAM, and Android version number that could be expected on the Infinix Hot 30i. The listing noted the smartphone could be equipped with an Unisoc T606 SoC, under its hood, which is an octa-core chip built on a 12nm process comprising two Cortex-A75 and six Cortex-A55 cores, coupled with a Mali-G57 MP1. This is a considerable improvement from the Infinix Hot 20i, which ships with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC that has eight Cortex-A53 cores.

The Infinix Hot 30i Google Play Console listing suggests a version with 4GB of RAM, which runs on Android 12 OS. However, the company has already confirmed that the smartphone will pack up to 16GB of RAM. It's predecessor, the Infinix Hot 20i was launched featuring two versions — one that runs on Android 12, and another that runs on Android 12 Go Edition. However, there is no indication of whether the Infinix Hot 30i will also arrive in multiple Android versions. 

Other rumours around the upcoming entry-level smartphone include that it could feature a 6.6-inch IPS display, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also rumoured to launch as a part of a lineup that also features a vanilla Infinix Hot 30, and an Infinix Hot 30 Play model.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Infinix, Infinix Hot 30i
Redmi Note 12 Turbo, Realme GT Neo 5 SE to Use New Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Another Qualcomm Chip Tipped

