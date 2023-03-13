Technology News

Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Date Set for March 27, Design Teased in Official Renders

Infinix Hot 30i will debut in three colour options — Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black with a glass-like finish.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2023 12:52 IST
Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Date Set for March 27, Design Teased in Official Renders

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 30i is teased to come in three colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 30i teased to carry up to 16GB of RAM
  • It will have dual rear cameras
  • Infinix Hot 30i will have a 90Hz refresh rate display

Infinix Hot 30i is all set to launch on March 27 in India. The brand owned by China's Transsion Holding has also shared images of the smartphone, revealing its design and rear camera module. The Infinix Hot 30i seems to have a dual rear camera setup. It is confirmed to come in Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black colour options. The renders show the handset with a leather finish. The display of Infinix Hot 30i is teased to offer 90Hz refresh rate and the device will pack up to 16GB of RAM.

Infinix on Monday, via a press release, confirmed the forthcoming launch of the Infinix Hot 30i. The launch will take place on March 27 and the smartphone is confirmed to debut in three colour options — Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black with a glass-like finish. However, the time of the launch event and price details of the Infinix Hot 30i are unknown at this moment.

As mentioned, the images shared by Infinix suggest that the Infinix Hot 30i will have a dual rear camera unit. It is shown in a leather-like design. The smartphone is teased to feature a fluid display with 90Hz refresh rate. Also, it is confirmed to house a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Infinix, via a dedicated landing page on its website, is also teasing the India launch of the Infinix Hot 30i. As per the teaser, the upcoming phone will pack up to 16GB of RAM.

The Infinix Hot 30i is expected to come as a budget offering. It could pack a 6.6-inch IPS display and is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It is expected to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the rear. The phone could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 30i, Infinix Hot 30i Specifications, Infinix Hot 30i Launch, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 12 4G Design Renders Leaked; Live Image Suggests Key Specifications
Featured video of the day
Exclusive Chat With Apple's Bob Borchers
Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Date Set for March 27, Design Teased in Official Renders
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced, India Price Leaked
  2. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Live Photos Suggest a Familiar Design: Report
  3. Amazon Prime Video Unveils Cast Lineup for Takeshi’s Castle Reboot
  4. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  5. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  6. Moto G Power (2023) Renders Leak, Suggests Triple Rear Camera Unit
  7. Nokia C12 Debuts in India as New Affordable Smartphone: See Price, Offers
  8. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
  9. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  10. Oppo Find X6 Pro May Not Launch Globally: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Takeshi’s Castle Reboot Cast Lineup Revealed, Releasing Late April on Amazon Prime Video
  2. AI Can Add $15.7 Trillion to Global Economy, but Raises Privacy, Fairness Concerns: CAG Murmu
  3. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, Tipped to Debut in Q3 2023
  4. Bharat Web3 Association Names Ex-FICCI Secretary-General Dilip Chenoy as Chairman
  5. Nokia C12 With Unisoc SoC, 6.3-Inch Display, 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Pro Will Reportedly Bring Back Physical Rotating Bezel: Details
  7. Twitter Rival Koo Integrates ChatGPT to Help Users Draft Posts; Feature to Roll Out to Verified Accounts First
  8. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut, May Launch in Q4 2023: Report
  9. Crypto Players Left in Lurch as Signature Bank, SVB, Silvergate Collapses Shake Up Financial Market
  10. ‘ChatGPT Is Going to Be in Everything’: General Motors Considers Using AI Chatbot in Vehicles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.