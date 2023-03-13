Infinix Hot 30i is all set to launch on March 27 in India. The brand owned by China's Transsion Holding has also shared images of the smartphone, revealing its design and rear camera module. The Infinix Hot 30i seems to have a dual rear camera setup. It is confirmed to come in Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black colour options. The renders show the handset with a leather finish. The display of Infinix Hot 30i is teased to offer 90Hz refresh rate and the device will pack up to 16GB of RAM.

Infinix on Monday, via a press release, confirmed the forthcoming launch of the Infinix Hot 30i. The launch will take place on March 27 and the smartphone is confirmed to debut in three colour options — Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black with a glass-like finish. However, the time of the launch event and price details of the Infinix Hot 30i are unknown at this moment.

As mentioned, the images shared by Infinix suggest that the Infinix Hot 30i will have a dual rear camera unit. It is shown in a leather-like design. The smartphone is teased to feature a fluid display with 90Hz refresh rate. Also, it is confirmed to house a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Infinix, via a dedicated landing page on its website, is also teasing the India launch of the Infinix Hot 30i. As per the teaser, the upcoming phone will pack up to 16GB of RAM.

The Infinix Hot 30i is expected to come as a budget offering. It could pack a 6.6-inch IPS display and is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It is expected to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the rear. The phone could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

