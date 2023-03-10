Infinix launched a new 260W All-Round FastCharge charging system, along with a 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge solution. This year has witnessed an influx of smartphone makers competing to offer the latest and speediest charging solutions available alongside their new handsets. Some of these companies are currently working on faster charging solutions and plan to launch them soon. The newly launched Infinix chargers are said to be the fastest smartphone chargers in the global market. The All-Round FastCharge technology “sets a new benchmark for fast charging,” according to the company.

The 260W wired charging solution from Infinix can charge a battery from 0 to 25 percent in one minute and 100 percent in eight minutes. The technological innovation consists of a single 12C battery with a 4-pump embedded system that can detect power needs and distribute the appropriate number of charge pumps. The charging efficiency is 98.5 percent, and a 4,400 mAh battery utilized during the test retained 90 percent of its initial capacity after 1,000 cycles. Wirelessly, the chargers claim to charge a device from 0 percent to 100 percent in 16 minutes.

In order to obtain high power density and small size, the charging technology uses an adaptor that makes use of both GaN material and AHB circuit infrastructural facilities. The cable is also modified to carry up to 13A of current, ensuring lightning-fast 260W charging, as per Infinix.

Infinix's 110W wireless charging alternative makes use of custom-made, small, sensitive coils with differing configurations. Within a single space, there are fewer but bigger coils, leading to decreased internal resistance. As a result, the amount of heat produced by the phone while charging is reduced, Infinix claims.

This charging solution facilitates reverse charging, bypass charging, and multi-protocol charging in relation to wired and wireless charging. Other protocols, such as Power Delivery 3.0, are also supported, according to Infinix.

Realme recently launched its GT Neo 5 and GT 3 models with 240W Fast Charging support, making it one of the forerunners of the fastest-charging smartphones, although officially, with this recent launch, Infinix currently sits at the helm.

Redmi, one of the largest smartphone manufacturers, recently announced that it is testing a 300W charger that can fully charge a 4,100mAh battery-supported device in five minutes. If launched, it will add to the competition for the fastest-charging smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.