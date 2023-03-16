Technology News
Infinix GT 10 Pro With 260W Fast Charging Tipped to Launch in Q3 2023, Key Specifications Leaked

Infinix GT 10 Pro is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2023 11:31 IST
Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2023 11:31 IST

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo launched earlier this year

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 10 Pro will likely sport a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display
  • The phone may be equipped with a 5000mAh battery unit
  • The Infinix GT 10 Pro is likely to run Android 13 out-of-the-box

Infinix GT 10 Pro will reportedly be launched later this year. The company recently launched the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo smartphones as well as the Infinix Smart 7 handset. Infinix also introduced the 260W All-Round FastCharge charging system, which is said to be the fastest wired smartphone charger in the market. They also launched a 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge solution. Now, a report suggests that the company will soon launch the Infinix GT 10 Pro in the coming months and has hinted at some of the key specifications of the purported device.

The Chinese smartphone maker is likely to launch the GT 10 Pro smartphone with 260W fast charging support in the third quarter of 2023, according to a MySmartPrice report. The report cites reliable tipster Paras Guglani and it also suggests the key specifications of the upcoming device. Earlier this month the tipster had suggested that the company was likely to introduce the Infinix GT series soon.

According to the report, the Infinix GT 10 Pro will sport a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone reportedly bears the model number X6739 and is expected to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset that was announced last year. The phone is likely to run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The upcoming handset by Infinix is also expected to sport a 200-megapixel camera unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The device is also expected to be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, as per the report.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro may pack a 5000mAh battery unit and the report suggests it will come with 260W fast charging support, which is said to be the fastest smartphone charger in the market.

Notably, Infinix recently launched the 260W All-Round FastCharge charging system, along with a 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge solution. The 260W wired charging solution can charge a battery from 0 to 25 percent in one minute and to 100 percent in eight minutes.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Infinix GT 10 Pro, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix GT 10 Pro With 260W Fast Charging Tipped to Launch in Q3 2023, Key Specifications Leaked
