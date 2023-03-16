Infinix GT 10 Pro will reportedly be launched later this year. The company recently launched the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo smartphones as well as the Infinix Smart 7 handset. Infinix also introduced the 260W All-Round FastCharge charging system, which is said to be the fastest wired smartphone charger in the market. They also launched a 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge solution. Now, a report suggests that the company will soon launch the Infinix GT 10 Pro in the coming months and has hinted at some of the key specifications of the purported device.

The Chinese smartphone maker is likely to launch the GT 10 Pro smartphone with 260W fast charging support in the third quarter of 2023, according to a MySmartPrice report. The report cites reliable tipster Paras Guglani and it also suggests the key specifications of the upcoming device. Earlier this month the tipster had suggested that the company was likely to introduce the Infinix GT series soon.

According to the report, the Infinix GT 10 Pro will sport a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone reportedly bears the model number X6739 and is expected to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chipset that was announced last year. The phone is likely to run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The upcoming handset by Infinix is also expected to sport a 200-megapixel camera unit with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The device is also expected to be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, as per the report.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro may pack a 5000mAh battery unit and the report suggests it will come with 260W fast charging support, which is said to be the fastest smartphone charger in the market.

Notably, Infinix recently launched the 260W All-Round FastCharge charging system, along with a 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge solution. The 260W wired charging solution can charge a battery from 0 to 25 percent in one minute and to 100 percent in eight minutes.

