Infinix, the brand owned by China's Transsion Holding, will launch the latest model in their Infinix Hot series on March 27 in India. The Infinix Hot 30i is confirmed to launch with up to 16GB of RAM, and a dual rear camera setup, with separate circular modules for each lens and another one for the LED flash. The phone, confirmed to be offered in at least three colour options, will also sport a leather finish, as per official renders. A new leak suggests that the model will also be available in a dynamic design glass variant. The leak also hints at the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Infinix Hot 30i price in India (expected)

According to a tweet by tipster Piyush Bhasarkar (@TechKard) Infinix will launch the latest model in their Hot series at a price of around Rs. 10,000. The Infinix Hot 30i is confirmed to feature 16GB of RAM, with 8GB of physical RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM. It is tipped to come with an internal storage of 128GB.

The smartphone is confirmed to launch on March 27 in India in at least three colour variants - Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black. Some official renders of the device suggest that the phone will be available in a leather finish, but leaked renders along with models in the official teaser and the official landing page suggest the availability of the model in a dynamic design glass finish as well.

Infinix Hot 30i specifications, features (expected)

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and offer a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits, according to the leak. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, alongside up to 16GB of RAM.

For optics, the official design confirms a dual rear camera unit along with an LED flash unit for the Infinix Hot 30i. The leak suggests that the Infinix Hot 30i will feature 50-megapixel dual Al sensors and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Infinix Hot 30i is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery and sport a USB Type-C port, according to the leak. It is also said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

