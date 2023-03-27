Technology News
Infinix Hot 30i is powered by an octa-core MediaTek G37 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2023 12:39 IST
Infinix Hot 30i is sold in Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 30i packs 8GB of RAM
  • It will go on sale starting April 3
  • Infinix Hot 30i has 90Hz refresh rate display

Infinix Hot 30i was launched in India on Monday. The new  Infinix Hot series phone comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+display and features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The Infinix Hot 30i packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging that is claimed to deliver up to 30 days of standby time on a single charge. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek G37 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset will be available to purchase in India via Flipkart starting next week. 

Infinix Hot 30i price in India, availability

The Infinix Hot 30i is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This is a special launch price for the handset and there is no word on the duration of the introductory offer. It comes in Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black colour options and will go on sale in the country via Flipkart from April 3.

Sale offers on the Infinix Hot 30i include a five percent cashback for customers purchasing the device via Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Standard EMI options start at Rs. 317. Customers can also avail of exchange offers to further lower the price of the handset.

Infinix Hot 30i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 30i runs on Android 12 based XOS 12 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with Panda glass protection and is rated to deliver up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The new smartphone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The available memory can be virtually extended up to 16GB by utilising unused storage.

For pictures and videos, the Infinix Hot 30i has an AI-backed dual camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.6 aperture. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. Both the rear camera and selfie sensor are accompanied by dual-LED flash modules.

The Infinix Hot 30i packs 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, OTG and Wi-Fi. It comes with an ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, along with support for face unlocking.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix Hot 30i, which supports 10W fast charging. It is claimed to offer up to 25 hours of calling time and up to 30 days of standby time on a single charge.

