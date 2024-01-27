Infinix Smart 8 Pro With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched

Infinix Smart 8 Pro has been silently launched by the company. The latest addition to the Smart 8 series is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 13 (Go edition). The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W.

While the company is yet to reveal the price of the Infinix Smart 8 Pro, the details of the smartphone published on Infinix's website confirm that the handset will be available with 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage. It will go on sale in Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black colour options. We can expect to hear more about pricing and availability of the handset in the coming days.

Infinix Smart 8 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 8 Pro runs on Android 13 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.66-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G36 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Infinix has equipped the Smart 8 Pro with a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.85 aperture, along with an unspecified AI lens with an f/2.0 aperture that might be used to collect depth information. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

You get up to 128GB of storage on the Infinix Smart 8 Pro that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include a gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. The Infinix Smart 8 Pro measures

163.60x75.60x8.5mm and weighs 189g.

