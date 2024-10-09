Read Dead Redemption is finally, over 14 years after it first launched on PS3 and Xbox 360, coming to PC. The action-adventure classic and its acclaimed expansion, Undead Nightmare, will be released on PC on October 29, Rockstar Games announced Tuesday. The PC version of Read Dead Redemption arrives just over a year after it was ported to PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The game is already available on modern Xbox consoles via backwards compatibility.

Read Dead Redemption, Undead Nightmare Coming to PC

Rockstar Games is again collaborating with Double Eleven, the studio behind the PS4 and Switch ports of Red Dead Redemption, for the PC release of the game. The latest version will come with PC-specific enhancements like native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9) monitor support, HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality, Rockstar said in its announcement.

The PC version of the game will also come with support for Nvidia DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more.

Rockstar Games also debuted a trailer for Red Dead Redemption on PC. Pre-order information and more details on the PC version of the game and its expansion will be shared later this week, the developer said.

It's worth noting that the game's follow-up, Read Dead Redemption 2, is already available on PC. A story prequel to Read Dead Redemption, it was originally released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018, before making its way to PC in 2019.

Set in the declining American frontier in early 1900s, Read Dead Redemption follows the story of former outlaw John Marston, hounded and blackmailed by the government to track down members of his former gang. First released on PS3 and Xbox 360 on May 18, 2010, the acclaimed Western went on to win several year-end awards and is considered one of the greatest games ever made. Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will be launched on PC October 29 via the Rockstar Store, Steam and Epic Games Store.