Infinix Hot 50 5G May Get MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC; More Features Surface Online Via Google Play Listing

Infinix Hot 50 5G will likely ship with Android 14-based UI.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 17:01 IST
Infinix Hot 50 5G May Get MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC; More Features Surface Online Via Google Play Listing

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 40 (pictured) was launched in select global markets in December 2023

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 50 series may include five handsets
  • The lineup is expected to succeed the Infinix Hot 40 series
  • The Infinix Hot 50 5G could get a 4,900mAh battery
Infinix Hot 50 series is expected to launch as a successor to the Infinix Hot 40 lineup. It has not yet been officially confirmed but details about the purported smartphone series have started surfacing online. The Infinix Hot 50 lineup is expected to include Infinix Hot 50, Hot 50 5G, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+, and Hot 50i variants. Notably, the preceding series, which was unveiled in December 2023, included the Infinix Hot 40, the Hot 40 Pro, and the Hot 40i

Infinix Hot 50 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Infinix Hot 50 5G was spotted on the Google Play Console, according to a report by The Tech Outlook. The handset is expected to be associated with the model numbers “X6720” and “X6720B,” each signifying a different market. 

Reportedly, the Google Play Console listing suggests that the Infinix Hot 50 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with a Mali G57 GPU. The X6720 model is said to come with 4GB of RAM, while the X6720B variant is tipped to support 8GB of RAM. 

The aforementioned report also noted that a recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Infinix Hot 50 5G X6720 variant could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Therefore, it is unclear which processor the phone will launch with.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G is also expected to sport a display with 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution and a 320dpi pixel density. It will likely ship with Android 14. The handset could be backed by a 4,900mAh battery, according to a TÜV Rheinland certification, the report added. 

A Gizmochina report claimed that the Infinix Hot 50 series of smartphones was spotted in the IMEI database. The 4G version of the Infinix Hot 50 is expected to have the model number X6882, while the Infinix Hot 50 5G could carry the model number X6720. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro and the Hot 50 Pro+ variants are said to get the model numbers X6881 and X6880, respectively. Lastly, the Infinix Hot 50i option is said to come with the model number X6531.

A recent Passionategeekz report suggested that the Infinix Hot 40 4G could come with a Mediatek Helio G100 SoC and a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

Infinix Hot 50 5G, Infinix Hot 50 series, Infinix Hot 50 4G, Infinix Hot 50 Pro, Infinix Hot 50 Pro Plus, Infinix Hot 50i, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Hot 50 5G May Get MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC; More Features Surface Online Via Google Play Listing
