Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G will join the Infinix Hot 50 lineup soon. Pre-booking of the phone has started in select regions. Meanwhile, an alleged retail box of the handset has leaked online and key features of the smartphone have been tipped. It is expected to get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. The phone could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The Infinix Hot 50 5G was launched in India in September this year.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G Launch, Design

An official X post confirms that the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G is available for pre-booking in Uganda. It is said to come with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Users can get the phone with a deposit amount of UGX 150,000 (roughly Rs. 3,400). As part of the pre-booking offers, they can get free X Buds 3 GT earphones.

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G appears with a design similar to the Infinix Hot 50 5G. It has a pill-shaped triple rear camera unit with smaller rounded boxes holding the sensors. The phone is seen in a purple colourway in a promotional image shared by the company.

A recent report suggested that the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ will launch globally and in India soon.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G Features (Expected)

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G is expected to get a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, according to the aforementioned report. It could come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D Curved AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is promoted as the world's slimmest smartphone with AI. The report says the phone could measure 6.8mm in thickness. It will likely sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It is tipped to ship with Android 14-based XOS 14.5.