Infinix Smart 8 is equipped with a Magic Ring feature around its centred hole-punch front camera slot.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 January 2024 18:19 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 8 is offered in Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold and Timber Black colours

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 8 initially launched in Nigeria in November 2023
  • The handset sports a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display
  • The Infinix Smart 8 sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera
Infinix Smart 8 has been launched in India. The phone was initially unveiled in Nigeria in November 2023. The Indian variant shares its specifications and features with its Nigerian counterpart. It comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone boots Android 13 Go Edition-based UI out-of-the-box and is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It also comes with the Magic Ring feature. The phone is available in the country in a single storage option and four colourways.

Infinix Smart 8 price in India, availability

Offered in a single RAM and storage configuration of 4GB + 64GB, the Infinix Smart 8 is priced in India at Rs. 7,499. It will be available for purchase at a special launch price of Rs. 6,749 starting January 15 through Flipkart. The handset comes in four colour options - Galaxy White, Rainbow Blue, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black.

Infinix Smart 8 specifications, features

The Infinix Smart 8 features a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a peak brightness of 500 nits and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The handset is powered by a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded to up to 8GB, while the storage can be extended via a microSD card to up to 2TB. It ships with Android 13 Go Edition-based XOS 13.

For optics, the Infinix Smart 8 comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an unspecified AI-backed lens and a quad-LED Ring flash. The front camera includes an 8-megapixel sensor that is accompanied by an LED flash unit. The handset also gets the Magic Ring feature, which is similar to Apple's Dynamic Island that shows users notifications, alerts, battery status, etc. The Magic Ring appears around the cutout for the front camera.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Smart 8. The handset offers dual 4G, nano SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It weighs 189g and measures 163.6mm x 75.6mm x 8.5mm in size.

Further reading: Infinix Smart 8, Infinix Smart 8 India launch, Infinix Smart 8 price in india, Infinix Smart 8 specifications, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
