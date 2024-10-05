Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Pro Specifications Leaked Alongside Images Hinting at Three Colourways

Xiaomi 15 Pro specifications and images have been leaked online, giving us a good look at its rear panel and possible colour options. The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. Here's everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 15 Pro and its specifications.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 October 2024 18:15 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The successor to the Xiaomi 14 Pro (pictured) is expected to debut soon

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 Pro is tipped to arrive in three colourways
  • The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset
  • The Xiaomi 15 Pro could feature a triple rear camera setup
Xiaomi 15 Pro — the successor to the Xiaomi 14 Pro that was launched in November 2023 — is expected to be unveiled soon. A publication has leaked specifications of the handset, along with three images of the purported smartphone that show its rear panel. The Xiaomi 15 Pro is shown to be equipped with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. The images suggest that the upcoming flagship phone from Xiaomi will be available in three colour options.

Xiaomi 15 Pro Design, Colour Options (Leaked)

Images of the Xiaomi 15 Pro leaked by tipster @That_Kartikey in collaboration with Smartprix show the handset in black, white, and silver colour options. The successor to the Xiaomi 14 Pro is also said to be available in a titanium edition, just like last year's model. 

The leaked renders of the handset suggest that it will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup located in the top left corner, while the LED flash is located to the right of the module. The phone is shown to feature the brand's name on the bottom left area, and it doesn't appear to have any other branding.

xiaomi 15 pro thatkartikey smartprix xiaomi 15 pro

Xiaomi 15 Pro leaked design
Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @That_Kartikey

 

Xiaomi 15 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

According to the publication, the Xiaomi 15 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is expected to be launched later this month, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It is also said to sport a 6.78-inch 2K curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro is also tipped to arrive with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Light Fusion 900 series sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX858 lens, and an unspecified telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom that also supports a macro mode. On the front, the handset will reportedly be equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other leaked specifications of the Xiaomi 15 Pro include an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 90W (wired) and 80W (wireless), along with support for 10W reverse wireless charging. The Xiaomi 15 Pro is also said to run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2 on top, and it could receive up to five years of OS upgrades.

David Delima
