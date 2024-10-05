Xiaomi 15 Pro — the successor to the Xiaomi 14 Pro that was launched in November 2023 — is expected to be unveiled soon. A publication has leaked specifications of the handset, along with three images of the purported smartphone that show its rear panel. The Xiaomi 15 Pro is shown to be equipped with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. The images suggest that the upcoming flagship phone from Xiaomi will be available in three colour options.

Xiaomi 15 Pro Design, Colour Options (Leaked)

Images of the Xiaomi 15 Pro leaked by tipster @That_Kartikey in collaboration with Smartprix show the handset in black, white, and silver colour options. The successor to the Xiaomi 14 Pro is also said to be available in a titanium edition, just like last year's model.

The leaked renders of the handset suggest that it will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup located in the top left corner, while the LED flash is located to the right of the module. The phone is shown to feature the brand's name on the bottom left area, and it doesn't appear to have any other branding.

Xiaomi 15 Pro leaked design

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @That_Kartikey

Xiaomi 15 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

According to the publication, the Xiaomi 15 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is expected to be launched later this month, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It is also said to sport a 6.78-inch 2K curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro is also tipped to arrive with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Light Fusion 900 series sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX858 lens, and an unspecified telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom that also supports a macro mode. On the front, the handset will reportedly be equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other leaked specifications of the Xiaomi 15 Pro include an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 90W (wired) and 80W (wireless), along with support for 10W reverse wireless charging. The Xiaomi 15 Pro is also said to run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2 on top, and it could receive up to five years of OS upgrades.