Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of November 4 Launch

Realme GT 7 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 15:08 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of November 4 Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro will come in Mars Exploration, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White shades

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The smartphone is expected to support up to 24GB of RAM
  • The Realme GT 7 Pro may get an IP69-rated build
Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in China on November 4. The company has teased several key features of the handset ahead of the launch. It is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a Samsung Eco 2 OLED Plus display. Now, the starting price for the upcoming smartphone has also surfaced online. Notably, the phone will arrive in India in November as well but an exact launch date has yet to be announced.

Realme GT 7 Pro Price (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro price will likely start in China at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,100), according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The tipster shared a screenshot of the leaked price from an e-commerce site. 

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 5 Pro was priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,000) in China for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Realme GT 7 Pro Features

The tipster added that the Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to feature a periscope telephoto camera and get an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. The handset could come with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It will come with a Samsung Eco 2 OLED Plus display with 2,000 nits of global peak brightness, over 6,000 nits of local peak brightness, and a 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The screen will have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. For security, it will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor.

A recent MIIT listing of the Realme GT 7 Pro suggested that the phone will likely get a 6.78-inch screen with a 2,780 x 1,264 pixels resolution. The triple rear camera unit of the phone is expected to include two 50-megapixel and one 8-megapixel sensors. It may get a 16-megapixel sensor front camera. According to the listing, the phone could get gravity, distance, and light sensors alongside a facial recognition feature. 

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to be offered with 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage variants. It will likely measure 162.45 x 76.89 x 8.55mm in size and weigh 222.8g. The handset will come in Mars Exploration Edition, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White (translated from Chinese) colourways. The phone will ship with Realme UI 6.0 with AI-backed features.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
