Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to join the newly launched Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro handsets soon. Oppo has yet to confirm the purported smartphone but details about it have recently been doing rounds on the rumour mill. The phone was recently tipped to launch next year alongside the Oppo Find N5. A tipster has now suggested some probable camera specifications of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Features, Launch (Expected)

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is expected to come with a quad rear camera unit with upgraded sensors over the older variant, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The tipster suggests that the camera setup will include a 50-megapixel one-inch main sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and another 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom. The phone is expected to use a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Oppo's Find X7 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, carries a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel LYT-900 one-inch main sensor and a 50-megapixel LYT-600 ultrawide shooter. The unit also has two more 50-megapixel periscope cameras, one with 3x optical zoom and another with 6x optical zoom support. It appears that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra could simply offer improved lenses or sensors.

According to another tipster, Smart Pikachu, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be accompanied by another Oppo Find X8 series handset. However, no other details about this mystery handset is known yet. The purported variants are expected to join the Oppo Find X8 series.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra was tipped to launch in Q1 2025 alongside the Oppo Find N5. Notably, the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are confirmed to launch in global markets in November.

